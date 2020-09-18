RUTLAND TOWN — In Rutland-4, two candidates are vying for one seat in Vermont House of Representatives.
Barbara Noyes Pulling is challenging incumbent Thomas Terenzini for opportunity to represent Rutland Town and its roughly 4,000 residents in Montpelier.
Noyes Pulling is running as a Democrat. This is her first try for public office.
Born and raised Rutland Town, Noyes Pulling returned in 2013 after 35 years as a broadcast journalist to become a planner at the Rutland Regional Planning Commission — a job she still holds.
She’s also been chairwoman of the Rutland Town Planning Commission for the past five years.
Noyes Pulling said the coronavirus pandemic was one motivator for her to run.
“I want to make sure that we take a nonpartisan, surgical approach to getting on top of the virus and also getting a full recovery underway in Vermont,” she said.
“There's a chance that Vermont’s going to look a little bit different after COVID-19. So I want to make sure that there's a strong voice to make sure that there's training and education as needed to meet the new economy,” she said.
Also, Noyes Pulling said she is running because Terenzini has had no opposition in the past two elections.
“I believe Rutland Town deserves a choice in deciding who best represents the town,” she said, explaining that she wants to hear from all constituents and “find common-ground solutions.”
Noyes Pulling believes her skills as a journalist, including listening to a variety of people and quickly distilling information, will serve her well in office.
Regarding COVID-19 recovery, Noyes Pulling said she wants to make sure local businesses have the resources they need rehire workers and grow in the future.
“I think there needs to be a real concerted effort to make sure municipalities are made good and that their financial losses and expenses continue to be covered,” she said.
She wants to make sure a safety net is firmly in place as well, so people who are unemployed, unhoused or hungry “get the help they need.”
Beyond COVID, Noyes Pulling sees the tax burden as a “major issue” for town residents and businesses.
In addition, she emphasized the need to “safeguard environmental protections,” said the state needs to meet the issue of racial injustice “head on” and called for “some long term solutions” to address the troubles facing the state college system.
“These are all big picture (issues), but they also affect Rutland Town,” she said.
Terenzini, who is running on the Republican ticket, said he has lived in Rutland Town for almost all of his adult life.
“My family's always been committed to Rutland Town,” he said.
One of Terenzini’s sons, Joshua, is chairman of the town Select Board, and currently mounting his own bid for one of the county’s three state Senate seats.
Thomas is a justice of the peace and a member of the town’s board of civil authority.
Before retiring in 2010, he was a supervisor for the department of corrections.
After eight years in Montpelier, Terenzini said he is in good health and eager for another term. He hopes voters don’t feel the need to “change horses in midstream.”
He said helping Vermonters get through the pandemic is a big part of why he chose to run again.
“There are still thousands of Vermonters out of work,” he said. “I want to continue to reconstruct the budget and the economy and try and get as many Vermonters back to work that I can.”
Looking beyond the pandemic, Terenzini sees the state economy as a major issue.
“We've got to stabilize the economy,” he said. “The budget in 2021 is going to look terrible. We're going to have to make some hard decisions.”
Also, he said he wants to work to find ways to bring more business to Rutland Town and Rutland County.
Terenzini touted his voting record and experience as a legislator as reasons why Rutland Town residents should reelect him. He also noted his recent endorsement by Gov. Phil Scott.
During the recent legislative session, Terenzini said he voted for all COVID-19 funding bills, including the appropriation of coronavirus relief funds for hospitals, broadband connectivity and housing, and economic relief.
He said he voted against a pay raise for legislators as well.
Terenzini said when looking at a potential bill, he makes sure to consider what it’s going to cost residents of the town as well as the rest of the state before casting his vote.
“What I bring to the job is common sense,” he said.
