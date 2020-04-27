MONTPELIER — People having trouble filing an unemployment claim with the Department of Labor should contact their House representative.
The government’s efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 have put people out of work at rates not seen since the Great Depression. For the past few weeks, the Department of Labor has been flooded by unemployment claims and is struggling to keep up with them.
In order to hopefully take some of the pressure off the DOL, the Vermont House of Representatives has devised a system whereby representatives can help perform a triage of sorts.
Speaker of the House Mitzi Johnson, D-South Hero, said Monday it’s fairly common for people with government-related problems to reach out to their local House representatives for help, but this is a far more coordinated and technical approach than what’s been undertaken before.
“We type information into the form, the form dumps the data into a spreadsheet, the Department of Labor has access to that spreadsheet,” she said. “They can sort by a drop-down menu the issue, so all of the PIN resets will go over to a bunch of people who can crank through the PIN resets, and a bunch of the Social Security errors can go over to the team that’s responsible for that, and the more complicated stuff gets sorted to the people doing that, rather than the phone call where somebody explains their story, and the newly hired person has to figure out who to forward it to or what they have to do.”
Johnson’s office said the best way for people to reach their legislator is through their email. Legislators and their contact information can be found on the Legislature’s website, legislature.vermont.gov/
“For the last few weeks, the people I’ve heard from have been people who’ve been extremely frustrated with the process. Either they called — we’re not just talking about one or two calls, we’re talking about 60, 70 and in a couple of cases, 100 calls in one day trying to get through,” said Rep. William Notte, D-Rutland City. “Another common issue is people have gotten through, but the system doesn’t recognize their Social Security number, so that puts them in this weird limbo.”
Even the self-employed, who were recently added to the unemployment system, are having trouble, said Notte.
“The system has been very overwhelmed and people have a hard time with it.,” Notte said. “I honestly think it’s a volume issue.”
According to Johnson’s office, the unemployment rate in Vermont went from 2% to 20% almost overnight.
Notte said he’s heartened somewhat by the fact that the problems people are having are solvable by the Department of Labor. It’s just that there are so many.
Notte said Monday the system went live over the weekend, and he and others are posting the information people need on their social media pages to get the word out.
Johnson said Rep. Jill Krowinski, D-Burlington, created the form that lawmakers are using. The idea stemmed from a Frequently Asked Questions form that had been developed at the start of the COVID-19 crisis.
“Part of the challenge is that most who are still seeing delays are facing issues that need adjudication, which of course will still require the expertise of DOL staff,” said Rebecca Kelly, spokeswoman for Gov. Phil Scott. “However, we have about 15 legislators who have volunteered so far, and who will be trained this week to help respond to lower level issues and answer frequently asked questions. We hope this will be helpful to constituents, as well as legislators who want to help and learn the process and system.”
