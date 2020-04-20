MONTPELIER — It wasn’t made in Vermont and won’t ever visit Vermont, but the nuclear submarine that now bears the name of the Green Mountain State was quietly commissioned during the weekend.
Unless, that is, you live within earshot of Gary Frymire’s home in Williston, Rod Brigham’s place in St. Albans, or joined Debra Martin and her husband Steve in their Middlesex living room Saturday morning.
Martin — Debra not Steve — served as chairwoman of the commissioning committee that recently lost one of its 26 members – Bernie Juskiewicz – to the deadly virus that ripped up the script for the USS Vermont’s coming out party on Saturday.
COVID-19 didn’t stop the Martins, Frymire, Brigham and others on the committee from commemorating the occasion they’d been planning for the better part of two years. It just changed where and how they did it.
Martin said she put on her “red, white and blues” and joined her husband at 10 a.m. Saturday for a living room edition of the ceremony that was playing out in real time 250 miles away in Groton, Connecticut.
That’s probably as close as the USS Vermont will ever get to the Green Mountain State, though Martin said she expects Vermonters will have the opportunity to acknowledge the commissioning later this year during a modified version of the three-day blowout the committee had planned in Connecticut.
Those plans were scuttled more than a month ago due to concerns about the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Instead, the U.S. Navy’s newest warship and 19th Virginia-class fast-attack submarine was administratively commissioned during a Saturday ceremony attended by its recently assigned commander and a skeleton crew.
Martin said 25 Vermonters were there in spirit — 26 if you count Juskiewicz — whose April 8 passing was a blow to the committee.
“That really hit us hard,” she said, noting the U.S. and Vermont flags were flown at the ceremony in honor of Juskiewicz and there was a moment of silence in his memory.
Committee members all planned to attend, but long since resigned themselves to the fact that wouldn’t be possible.
They improvised instead.
“It was disappointing, but we all did our own little celebrations at home,” she said.
Armed with the program, a copy of the opening prayer she’d obtained from Chaplain Todd Mallory, and a couple of songs and digital version of a nuclear submarine horn located by Frymire Martin said she and her husband participated as best they could.
The couple read the prayer, observed the moment of silence, played “Anchors Away” and then “Moonlight in Vermont.”
“That brought tears to my eyes,” Martin said.
Using the digital link supplied by Frymire the couple sounded the submarine’s horn 19 times to signal the commissioning of the Navy’s 19th Virginia-class nuclear submarine.
“I tapped the key 19 times,” explained Steve Martin, who said that produced the requisite number of horn blasts — each about 3 seconds long.
That sounded way different in the Martins’ living room in Middlesex than it did at Frymire’s Williston neighborhood.
Frymire said he put stereo speakers in his window and blasted the horn 19 times and played “Anchors Away” for his neighbors. He skipped “Moonlight in Vermont” because it seemed to sleepy for the morning, but his home edition of the USS Vermont’s commissioning was plenty audible.
“I had one report of someone hearing it softly 3 miles away,” he said, noting Brigham blasted both songs and the submarine horn out of Lake Champlain from his home in St. Albans.
Frymire videotaped his little ceremony, which concluded with him taking off his PCU (pre-commissioning unit) Vermont hat and replacing it with one that says USS Vermont.
There are plenty more where that came from, along with T-shirts and commemorative coins, that Debra Martin said the committee had planned to sell during the commissioning celebration that was supposed to start with a Thursday afternoon picnic and conclude with a Saturday afternoon reception.
The bookend events were both scheduled to feature an assortment of Vermont food and drink in keeping with the committee’s “Made in Vermont Theme.”
The food ranged from Cabot Cheese and crackers and “cookie buttons” supplied by Vermont Country Store to specialty foods from Dakin Farms and Wilcox Ice Cream. Long Trail Brewing Co. and 14th Star Brewing Co. both agreed to supply beer and Putney Mountain Winery, which supplied the sparkling wine that Former Assistant Navy Secretary Gloria Valdez used to christen the USS Vermont’s last October, had also agreed to contribute as did the Vermont Coffee Co.
Those donations are all indefinitely on hold because the $3 billion submarine has work to do after the its traditional commissioning ceremony was canceled due to public health concerns associated with COVID-19.
The just-commissioned nuclear submarine is the third U.S. Navy vessel to bear the name of the Green Mountain State. The first USS Vermont was one of nine 74-gun warships authorized by Congress in 1816. The second was a battleship commissioned in 1907 and first deployed in that December as part of the “Great White Fleet.” The battleship was decommissioned in 1920.
The newest USS Vermont is 377 feet long, has a 34-foot beam and is able to dive to depths greater than 800 feet and operate at speed in excess of 25 knots submerged. The submarine’s construction started six years ago and, now that it is commissioned, Acting Secretary of the Navy James E. McPherson predicted it would provide the Navy the capabilities required to maintain the nation’s undersea superiority well into the 21st century.
“This Virginia-class fast-attack submarine will continue the proud naval legacy of the state of Vermont and the ships that have borne her name,” McPherson said in a prepared statement. “I am confident the crew of this cutting edge platform will carry on this tradition and confront the challenges of today’s complex world with the professionalism and dedication our nation depends on from warriors of the silent service.”
Though Saturday’s commissioning was a “crew only” affair, Debra Martin said, due to coronavirus concerns, it wasn’t mandatory.
With the USS Vermont heading out to sea for five months, Martin said the hope is to hold a ceremony later this year. That will give the committee, which is still meeting, time to decide how to sell the commemorative items it has and give a subcommittee headed up by Frymire a fresh chance to make sure gift bags for crew members are all ready.
With or without the committee’s presence, Frymire described the commissioning of the USS Vermont as “a momentous occasion” — one that warranted throwing open his window, cranking his stereo, and tooting a horn like that sounds like the one on the Navy’s newest submarine.
