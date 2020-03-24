BURLINGTON - The University of Vermont Health Network has suspended collections-related activities due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
In a news release, the health care provider, which oversees Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin, said regular billing will continue, but unpaid bills will not prompt phone calls and patients will not receive letters or penalties from collections agencies.
It said the decision was made “recognizing that many of our patients, staff and members of the wider community will face financial challenges in addition to health challenges during this time.”
