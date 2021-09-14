Gov. Phil Scott announced the following pop-up vaccination sites this week:
Wednesday:
— 1311 Barre Montpelier Road in Berlin.
— Waterbury Ambulance on Guptil Road in Waterbury Center.
— Putney Fire Department on Main Street in Putney.
— Brattleboro Union High School on Fairground Road in Brattleboro.
— Oxbow High School at Oxbow Drive in Bradford.
Thursday:
— Health Care & Rehabilitation Services on River Street in Springfield.
— Vermont Department of Health Rutland District Office in the Asa Bloomer Building on Merchants Row, Rutland.
— Bellows Free Academy Fairfax on Hunt Street in Fairfax.
— South Burlington High School on Dorset Street, South Burlington.
Friday:
— 1311 Barre Montpelier Road in Berlin.
— Waterbury Ambulance on Guptil Road in Waterbury Center.
— Blue Mountain High School on Route 302 in Wells River.
— Middlebury Union High School on Charles Avenue in Middlebury.
— St. Johnsbury Academy on Main Street in St. Johnsbury.
Saturday:
— Bondville Fairgrounds on Route 30 in Winhall.
— Cars & Coffee on Dorset Street in South Burlington.
— Missisquoi Valley Ambulance Service/Jay Town Garage on Cross Road in Jay.
— Berlin Elementary School on Paine Turnpike North in Berlin.
— Richford High School on Corliss Heights in Richford.
Sunday:
— Crossett Brook Middle School on Route 100 in Duxbury.
— Vergennes High School on 50 Monkton Road in Vergennes.
