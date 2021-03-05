With vaccines for educators on the way and new research showing schools continue to be safe from COVID-19, Gov. Phil Scott’s goal for a return to full in-person learning by the end of April seems within grasp.
Earlier this week, state officials announced that school employees can start registering for COVID-19 vaccine appointments beginning Monday.
Eligible in the next phase will be anyone who works inside a school building or has contact with students. Educators at private schools and early childhood educators are eligible as well. In total, a little more than 35,000 people will be able to get vaccinated if they so choose.
Educators in the first group will be able to choose between the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the Pfizer vaccine, which requires two doses, several weeks apart.
At Friday’s regular news briefing, the state provided additional details on how that rollout would work.
Mike Smith, secretary of the state Agency of Human Services, announced that seven school districts are scheduled to receive vaccines beginning next week: Rutland City Public Schools, Mill River Unified Union School District, Harwood Unified Union School District, Springfield School District, Barre Unified Union School District, North Country Supervisory Union and all schools in Bennington County.
All remaining schools in Rutland County will have access to the vaccine beginning March 15, according to AOE spokesperson Ted Fisher.
“Details are being finalized for at least 28 additional clinics in the next few weeks,” Smith said, explaining that the program will start slowly and ramp up quickly during the next couple weeks.
He said people should await instructions from their employers before making an appointment.
Also, Smith announced that regulated child care programs will be eligible to be vaccinated beginning March 15.
Dan French, secretary of the state Agency of Education, said the results of a recent survey of more than 15,000 school staff, found that 92% indicated an interest in getting vaccinated, and of more than 2,200 child care staff members surveyed, 81% wanted the vaccine.
During the briefing, Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine addressed the eventuality of children getting vaccinated, noting that there is at least one vaccine being evaluated for children ages 12 and older.
“So stay tuned on that front, because there may be opportunities in the future for kids to get vaccinated with a vaccine that’s been adequately studied in their population,” he said.
The rollout coincides with the governor’s stated goal of getting all K-12 students back to in-person learning by the end of April.
Scott’s push has gained urgency recently as state officials reported increasing levels of depression and anxiety in school-age children, arguing that more in-person instruction would improve mental health.
“The sooner we can restore more in-person instruction, the sooner we can stop the negative impacts of the pandemic, and we can begin the work of the recovery,” French said Friday.
That push was supported this week by a new study released by the UVM Medical Center, which found being in a school does not correlate with higher infection rates of COVID-19.
The voluntary survey measured COVID-19 antibodies in more than 500 students, teachers and staff in the Colchester School District. It found a prevalence of antibodies in 4.7% of samples — 4.6% among students and 4.9% among teachers and staff.
Among students in grades pre-K-5, only 1.8% showed signs of antibodies, confirming research that has shown younger children are less likely to contract and transmit the virus.
The numbers are cumulative, meaning that the presence of antibodies indicates exposure to the virus at any point in the past. That measure differs from the PCR tests, like the ones educators currently take on a regular basis.
Dr. Benjamin Lee, an infectious disease expert at the UVM Medical Center Children’s Hospital, said the Colchester cohort is “fairly representative” of conditions across the rest of the state.
“Areas that are utilizing the same type of mitigation strategies within the school settings within Vermont and elsewhere, I think, would be able to look at these results and find them to be applicable,” he said.
The study provides another point of reference showing schools have been successful at mitigating the virus and continue to be safe, and Lee said it should provide some peace of mind for those who are skeptical of schools bringing more children back into the classroom.
“We know that our kids have been struggling throughout the winter, and the right thing to do is to do everything we can to get as many kids back into school as possible. We have shown in many different ways at this point that it’s safe to do so and that the school is a safe environment,” he said.
Still, Lee warned against complacency — just because educators are getting vaccinated and schools are considering bringing back more students doesn’t mean the pandemic is over.
“The light at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter and brighter by the day, but we’re still not through it yet. … The playbook still is the same,” he said, reminding people to continue to wear masks, limit nonessential travel and avoid large gatherings.
But those assurances only go so far with school officials back in their home districts.
David Younce, superintendent of the four-town Mill River School District in Rutland County, is glad his employees will be vaccinated, but still sees other obstacles preventing a successful full return for students.
He said adhering to physical distancing requirements put forth by the state has necessitated the implementation of hybrid schedules where students alternate between in-person and remote learning to limit the number of bodies in a building. At MRU, grades 7-12 currently operate on such a schedule.
“While we have heard it stated that the distancing requirements are not likely to change, we’ve also heard from the weekly press conferences a not-so-subtle expectation and message to ‘figure it out’ as we approach a possible April in-person full return,” Younce said, noting the disconnect creates “significant tension” for districts.
On Friday, French made one such recommendation, calling for districts to find “creative solutions” to distancing issues. He went on to suggest schools set up outdoor classrooms as the weather improves and highlighted an example from Woodstock Elementary School where sixth-graders attend classes in a space provided by Billings Farm Museum.
Younce pointed to students who have opted to remain fully remote as another issue needing to be addressed. He wondered if remote students would be required to return in person even if their families do not wish for them to do so.
When asked about that issue at Tuesday’s news conference, Scott said it was a question that was “on the table” and the state would reach out to local districts about it.
Scott said Friday that while he would like to see all Vermont schools return to full in-person learning before the end of the school year, he acknowledged the importance of local control and said individual school districts will ultimately decide what’s best for them.
“I believe that the superintendents, the principals, the staff, the teachers — all want the same thing: They all want to get back to in-person instruction for the kids. They just want to be safe in order to do so. We think that (the vaccine) was a major obstacle and (are) providing for that.”
