State and local officials renewed their call for vaccinations on Thursday as Vermont hit a record 487 new cases of COVID-19.
“Unvaccinated adults are directly contributing to the strain on our hospital capacity,” Gov. Phil Scott said in a statement issued Thursday. “Enough is enough, it’s time to step up and get vaccinated — something over 90% of your fellow Vermont adults have done.”
Six people were added to the state’s death toll, bringing it to 380. Fifty-five people were hospitalized for COVID as of Thursday, according to the state website — 19 of them in intensive care.
The governor urged not just vaccinations — especially among the 5- to 11-year-old age group that only recently became eligible — but also compensatory measures for those who continue to refuse to get vaccinated.
“For those choosing not to receive the vaccine, you have an added responsibility to wear a mask indoors, keep 6 feet apart and get tested regularly, but certainly before gathering or avoid gatherings altogether,” he said in the statement. “Choosing not to take these steps is leading to unnecessary illness, hospitalizations and death in our communities.”
Amid those calls, state officials said they had identified and corrected a glitch in the vaccine registration system that “prevented parents from adding a new dependent who identifies as BIPOC.”
Any parents or caregivers who were affected by the inability to schedule their child yesterday, or were helped by the call center to schedule a later appointment because of this issue, are encouraged to call the Vaccine Registration Call Center at 855-722-7878, according to the statement from the Vermont Department of Health.
Department of Financial Regulation Commissioner Michael Pieciak, who monitors the state’s COVID statistics, said a record 18,200 tests were administered the same day. A typical Thursday sees 10,000 to 12,000 tests. This was the highest testing day since late March and the second highest since the pandemic’s start, he said.
“The positivity rate of 2.7% is in line with what we’ve been seeing,” he said.
Pieciak said the seven-day case average among unvaccinated people went up 17%, while it fell 3% among vaccinated individuals. Roughly 80 percent of the cases were among the unvaccinated, Pieciak said, and the cases were clustered in regions and demographics with lower vaccination rates.
Pieciak said a spike in cases was linked to Halloween last year, but it did not show up until Nov. 9.
“Delta is more transmissible and it does seem people can get symptoms and spread it more quickly than we have seen,” he said. “In terms of the actual outbreaks and situations, we don’t have a lot that ties back to specific Halloween events.”
Not much else seemed to link the cases Thursday, according to Pieciak.
“It is pretty broad in where cases are coming from,” he said. “Cases in worksites, cases in school settings, cases that were brought home by somebody that spread to the whole family.”
Pieciak said the state’s primary concern is making sure hospitals are not overwhelmed.
Hospitals around Vermont reported being at or near capacity on Thursday, but not directly due to the pandemic.
“We have been challenged by volume for a number of weeks to months now — not COVID, just patients needing care,” said Dr. Rick Hildebrant, chief medical information officer at Rutland Regional Medical Center. “Every day’s a little different, but I’d say most days we are at or near capacity on the in-patient unit.”
Rutland Regional Medical Center spokesman Kevin Robinson, however, said people should not take that as a cue to stay away from the hospital.
“I think it’s really important that people who need care come to the hospital,” he said. “We have the ability to take care of people even if we’re at capacity.”
Similarly, University of Vermont Medical Center spokesman Neal Goswami said hospitalizations were on the high end, but that systems were managing. He said the Burlington hospital had 13 inpatients with COVID; six in the ICU. The corresponding numbers at Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin were eight and three, respectively.
“Everybody’s working hard, doing their best and hopefully we’ll get through this,” Goswami said.
Hildebrant warned in late September that people who remained unvaccinated with the current transmission rates were practically guaranteed to catch COVID. He repeated that warning Thursday, adding that people who get COVID despite being vaccinated are 29 times less likely to be hospitalized because of the virus than the unvaccinated.
Hildebrant said there have been a number of cases of COVID passing between children in the age group that was previously unable to get vaccinated.
“Getting the 5- to 11-year-olds vaccinated will be a big step there,” Pieciak said. “They are some of our highest case counts over the last two months. ... If you’re an adult who just hasn’t gotten vaccinated yet, hopefully this will serve as a wake-up call.”
