Gov. Phil Scott activated the state’s surge protocols Wednesday as Vermont reported 72 new COVID-19 cases — the highest since the start of the pandemic and almost double the number reported on Tuesday.
At a news Tuesday conference, Scott already had reacted to the national spike in cases by making it mandatory for anyone entering or returning to Vermont from another state to quarantine for 14 days.
On Wednesday, Scott ordered the redeployment of emergency field hospitals to add capacity if intensive care units start to become overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients.
The cases were widely distributed across the state. Washington County had the most with 19. Rutland and Chittenden counties had 11 cases each. Only Essex County was untouched, with no new cases reported.
Mark Levine, Vermont’s commissioner of health, said contact tracing had given officials a good idea of how the virus was spreading after being held back in Vermont for so long.
“The data is pointing to small gatherings as being an issue,” he said. “Whether they’re a Halloween party, or a baby shower or a deer camp — those have all come up.”
Levine said people exposed at such gatherings then go about their daily lives, encountering numerous other people.
“People aren’t purposefully giving each other the virus, but they’re unwittingly giving the vectors to the virus,” he said.
Levine said it was hard to tell what proportion of the infections to attribute to Vermonters being careless and what portion to attribute to out-of-state visitors ignoring the quarantine guidelines.
“It’s clear there’s some pandemic fatigue,” Levine said. “There’s also the issue we have done so well for so long ... with this entire sea of red around us, it’s impossible not to have more virus. ... It only takes a little bit of letting your guard down and we’re suddenly looking like the rest of the country.”
However, state officials said the governor was not ready to return to greater restrictions within the state on top of the travel requirements, stating his remarks from Tuesday’s press conference still stood.
State officials said they will add 100 beds to the alternate care facility at the Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex Junction for a total of 150. Equipment for an additional 250 beds there will be kept in reserve.
Elliott Bent, a spokesman for Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin, said that the hospital impose visitor restrictions starting Thursday.
“It has been restricted since March at varying levels, but we are now going back to not allowing visitors with some very limited exceptions,” he said.
Bent said they would also double the number of COVID tests available to the public daily. He said people seeking tests must call and undergo screening.
“It’s largely symptomatic testing,” he said.
The emergency overflow facility Rutland Regional Medical Center established at Spartan Arena was closed, unused, late in the summer.
“The Spartan Arena isn’t as useful in the winter time because it’s a hockey rink,” RRMC CEO Claudio Fort said. “We’d have to bring in some sort of heating source.”
The state has a 50-bed field hospital trailer staged in southern Vermont near Rutland ready to accommodate a surge in hospitalizations there.
“We have been planning for this since March of this year,” Fort said. “We’ve been trying to procure as much PPE as we could so we had a good stock of that.”
Fort said they have doubled their capacity for “negative-pressure units,” which would minimize the risk of spread from patients, developed in-house testing capabilities and created an indoor specimen collection area so people getting tests won’t be subjected to the cold in the parking-lot tent used through the summer. They had already imposed stricter visitor restrictions and travel restrictions on the staff.
“We had prepared for an overwhelming surge of patients, and we never reached that pinnacle,” said Betsy Hassan, RRMC’s chief nursing officer. “We’re going to try to maintain normal operations, close as possible, going into the fall.”
Fort noted that the pandemic initially hit as the region was coming out of the prime season for respiratory illness. The resurgence, he noted, is coming as that season begins, and he urged people to get flu shots to further minimize potential strains on the health care system.
Hassan said the public should continue to take the same steps that have been recommended since early in the pandemic — wearing masks, socially distancing, limiting travel and monitoring themselves for symptoms.
“We all need to participate in that until there’s a light at the end of the tunnel,” she said.
Fort advised against holiday gatherings — especially involving out-of-state relatives. Levine echoed that, saying indoor gatherings involving food and drink posed a particular transmission risk.
“The basic science doesn’t change here,” he said. “It’s just that it’s real now, and it’s happening in Vermont.”
