The Vermont Supreme Court has rejected a claim by the defendant in an assault case that he should get bail because of pandemic-related trial delays.
David M. Downing, 32, of Whitehall, New York, pleaded not guilty in Rutland criminal court in September to two felony burglary charged, a felony charge of attempted aggravated assault and misdemeanor charges of simple assault, unlawful mischief and violation of an abuse prevention order. He was ordered held without bail after a hearing earlier this month in which Judge David Fenster found Downing posed a risk of violence.
The Vermont Constitution limits the time a defendant who is not facing life in prison from being held without bail pending trial for more than 60 days. If a trial has not commenced at the end of the 60 days, according to the constitution, the court must immediately schedule a bail hearing.
Downing argued that with no jury trials being scheduled within 60 days of his hearing, there was no way his trial would take place within 60 days and therefore he could not be held without bail. The Vermont Supreme Court however, found that a guarantee the trial would not start in 60 days simply meant that at the end of that time prosecutors could seek another bail hearing.
“The provisions on their face contemplate the scheduling of a bail hearing when the sixty days have elapsed without a trial commencing; they do not purport to require a bail hearing when it becomes apparent that the sixty days will likely elapse without a trial commencing,” the decision reads.
The charge stemmed from an incident in which police said Downing broke into the Fair Haven home of the ex-husband of a woman he said was his girlfriend and assaulted the man. Court records indicate he was arrested in New York following a standoff in which he wielded a small knife and police evacuated surrounding residences.
The Supreme Court rejected a claim by Downing that there was no evidence he had intended to inflict serious bodily injury during his attack on the man.
“Defendant’s kicking in the door and initiating the assault, the sheer number of punches and duration of the serial punching, the fact that defendant directed the blows at ex-husband’s head, the fact that defendant was on top of ex-husband, and defendant’s act of lifting up ex-husband’s upper body and slamming it to the ground, among other factors, could all support an inference that defendant sought to inflict serious bodily injury,” the decision reads.
