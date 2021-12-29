MONTPELIER — The state is making more than 87,000 at-home rapid antigen test kits available to families with K-12 students during the next two days.
According to a statement from Gov. Phil Scott's office, families are encouraged to test children before they return to school next week — however, a test is not a requirement for returning to school.
The two-pack rapid antigen test kits will allow students to test twice before classes resume after winter break. The state advises that students should take the tests at least 24 hours apart, starting two days before school begins.
Families of children in grades K-12 will be able to pick up one kit per child at one of 51 Agency of Transportation sites around the state on Dec. 30 and Dec. 31. The sites will be open from 7 to 10 a.m. and 3 to 6 p.m.
Family members and others can pick up test kits for registered students. The students do not need to be present, however the name of the student and the school in which they are enrolled is required.
Registration is required in order to get a test kit. Families can visit healthvermont.gov/student-testing to register for a time to pick up their test kits.
Tests will be distributed at the following locations:
Barton — 1067 Glover Road.
Bellows Falls — 991 Vermont 103, Rockingham Road.
Bennington — 359 Bowen Road.
Berlin — 2178 Airport Road, Dill Building.
Bradford — 57 Fairground Road.
Cambridge — 8409 Vermont Route 15.
Castleton — 143 Route 30 South.
Chester — 165 Elm St.
Clarendon — 1628 Route 7B.
Colchester — 400 U.S. Route 7 (Chimney Corners).
Colchester — 189 Troy Ave. (Fort Ethan Allen).
Derby — 4611 U.S. Route 5.
Dummerston — 870 U.S. Route 5.
East Dorset — 18 Village St.
East Jamaica — 232 Vermont Route 30.
Eden — 756 Belvidere Road.
Enosburg — 275 Elm St.
Georgia — 380 Ballard Road.
Highgate — 444 Airport Road.
Irasburg — 1122 Vermont Route 14
Island Pond — 603 Railroad St.
Londonderry — 158 Derry Woods Road.
Ludlow — 91 Route 100 North.
Lunenburg — 158 Derry Woods Road.
Lyndon — 1630 Gilman Road.
Mendon — 84 U.S. Route 4.
Middlebury — 341 Creek Road.
Middlesex — 1170 U.S. Route 2
Morrisville — 643 Brooklyn St.
New Haven — 490 Main St.
Newbury — 249 Industrial Park Road.
North Hero — 185 Station Road.
North Montpelier — 1876 Vermont Route 214.
Orange — 30 Reservoir Road.
Randolph — 100 Bettis Road.
Readsboro — 1100 Vermont Route 100.
Rochester — 135 State Garage Road.
Royalton - 1953 Vermont Route 107.
Springfield — 12 Missing Link Road.
St. Albans — 680 Lower Newton Road.
St. Johnsbury — 1098 U.S. Route 5.
Sudbury — 3290 Route 30.
Thetford — 1333 Route 113.
Tunbridge — 754 Vermont Route 110.
Waitsfield — 6909 Main St.
West Woodstock — 511 Woodstock Road.
Westfield — 266 Loop Road.
White River Junction — 226 Beswick Drive.
Williamstown — 3976 Vermont Route 64.
Wilmington — 23 Haystack Road.
Windsor — 1640 U.S. Route 5 North.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.