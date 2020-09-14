Harvest Fest is take-out this year at the Vermont Farmers Food Center.
The organization has joined the trend of retooling its annual fundraiser in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, and will offer to-go meals instead of the usual sit-down dinner this Sunday. Spokesman Stephen Abatiell said diners can still expect the same quality of food, with chefs Abbie Sweeney and “Sugar Bob” Hausslein returning to cook the meals.
“We got two pigs donated from Spring Lake Ranch,” he said. “It’s going to be great, locally sourced food.”
Abatiell said he was not sure what portion of the VFFC’s fundraising the event, which drew 200 people last year, constitutes, but that it is their largest “community fundraiser.”
“It’s our biggest ask to the community we’re serving,” he said. “We have a lot of programs now that are grant supported and the grants are the bulk of our fundraising. ... It’s also the time we’re trying to celebrate farmers and the agricultural heritage of the area.”
Dinners — ratatouille is available for vegetarians or others who would prefer it to the pork — are $40 and can be picked up between 4 and 7 p.m. at the VFFC. Branded merchandise and raffle tickets are also available at the VFFC website, vermontfarmersfoodcenter.org.
“There’s a lot going on right now,” Abatiell said. “We’ve kind of done some pivots from one thing to another. Our education program is in kind of a repose right now. ... Then we’ve had these other opportunities that come up.”
One of their newer programs in the recently launched “Everyone Eats” in which free meals for people affected by the pandemic are distributed from the VFFC on a first-come, first served basis from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The program is scheduled to run through mid-December.
Abatiell said they are working with four vendors — Ana’s Empanadas, Little Haveli, Bueno Burrito and Rollin’ Rooster — with the possibility of adding more as the program grows.
“We’re starting to work with more organizations that are doing pickups for their clients — Rutland Mental Health have been picking up multiple orders, things like that,” he said. “I think we’re up to 400 meals at a time. It kind of fluctuates who shows up on a particular day, but that’s what we’re ordering and we’re not throwing any meals out.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.