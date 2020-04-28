Mark Fothergill said he thought he'd picked a rough time to get into the restaurant business.
Fothergill and his brother, Brian Fothergil,l are the new owners of the Village Snack Bar, which opened for the season this month.
He said they got clearance from the state to open for take-out only due to the COVID-19 pandemic, though the various measures taken in response to the disease weren't their only challenges.
"We have zero experience in the restaurant industry," Fothergill said. "It's kind of something we've been throwing around for a couple years."
To run the restaurant, Fothergill said they brought in lifelong friend Bernie Miles, who has run restaurants in the Myrtle Beach area for 25 years. He said they spoke to Miles about six months earlier and he had said he missed Vermont and would have liked to find seasonal work to bring him home during the summer. When the Snack Bar came up for sale, Fothergill said, it seemed perfect.
"We probably wouldn't have done it without him in place," he said.
What wasn't perfect was opening back up at a time when Vermonters are being urged to "stay home, stay safe."
"We were a little apprehensive," Fothergill said. "It's been beyond what we could've imagined. ... In talking to friends and family, we underestimated the following that place has. ... A guy said to me, 'You have to understand the Village Snack Bar is right up there with Ted's Pizza and Gill's (Deli).'"
Fothergill said the Snack Bar had never been geared up to do 100 percent takeout, but that the staff — all of whom were there for at least a couple years under the previous owner — adapted quickly.
Other restaurants in the city are reopening after a similar retooling.
An announcement by Ted's Pizza that it would offer curbside service was greeted with great fanfare over the weekend, and a line of cars at Jones' Donuts on Sunday stretched out of the parking lot and up West Street.
Mary Cohen, executive director of the Rutland Region Chamber of Commerce, said Little Harry's also started offering take-out last week.
"They did plenty of dinners — more than they anticipated," Cohen said. "I think there's pent-up demand."
Mayor David Allaire, who said he was grateful to see the Snack Bar open and doing well, said he has seen that demand, too.
"It's been a long time," he said. "It's been seven weeks. At some point, especially when the weather starts to turn, people are going to want to get out and you can't blame them. ... But, we need to keep showing the good judment we have been."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.