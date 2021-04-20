MONTPELIER — State officials say Vermont’s coronavirus case numbers are coming down and there is optimism younger residents could be eligible for the vaccine by May or June.
At Gov. Phil Scott’s regular news conference Tuesday, Michael S. Pieciak, commissioner of the Department of Financial Regulation who has been analyzing the pandemic data, said the data “provides a really optimistic picture for both the coming weeks and also the coming months.”
Pieciak said this week, the state saw a reduction of 252 cases from the previous week and 435 fewer cases than the week before that when the state saw 260 cases in a single day, a record high. He said cases have declined 39% since April 1.
The commissioner said models project the state’s cases to continue to decline through the end of May.
Regionally, Pieciak said cases are down about 10% when compared to last week and every state except Maine saw its case rates decrease.
“This is really the first clear sign that we’ve had in weeks that the COVID-19 situation is starting to improve in the state’s that surround Vermont as well,” he said.
Part of the reason for the case decrease is the increase in Vermonters getting vaccinated. Anyone 16 years old and older became eligible for a vaccine appointment Monday.
According to the state’s vaccine dashboard, nearly 54% of the state’s eligible population and nearly 48% of the total population in Vermont has received at least one dose of the vaccine.
The use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was halted earlier this month due to the discovery of a blood clotting issue found in a handful of people out of millions of doses administered. Even without the use of this vaccine, Pieciak said the state is still on pace to meet its goals of reaching at least 50% of the state’s population with at least one dose of the vaccine by May 1 and 60% by June 1.
Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said earlier this month, Pfizer asked for its vaccine to be expanded for use on those 12 to 15 years old. That vaccine is the only one currently approved for 16- and 17-year-olds.
Levine said the pharmaceutical company has reported its phase three clinical trial on adolescents showed the vaccine is safe and nearly 100% effective for that population.
“The data has yet to be reviewed by independent experts. But if approved, we believe the current timeline might allow us to start vaccinating this age group some time in May or in June,” he said.
Levine said this change would allow the state to achieve community immunity faster and also help protect those younger residents before school starts up in the fall.
The health commissioner said there have been cases here where someone who is fully vaccinated still ends up catching the coronavirus, a so-called “vaccine breakthrough” case. Levine said this is something seen with other vaccines.
“Because as effective as they are, no vaccine is 100% effective at preventing illness,” he said.
Levine said there have been 125 cases of vaccine breakthrough in Vermont. He said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Prevention estimates a rate of 0.007% for vaccine breakthrough.
Levine noted according to national data, only 7% of breakthrough cases involved someone having to be hospitalized because of the coronavirus and 1% died.
He said the data presented likely isn’t a complete picture because it relies on voluntary reporting from state health departments.
“But it’s important to note that these are still rare events. Reporting them gives us a chance to help identify patients and look for signals among vaccine breakthrough cases,” he said.
Levine said the data shows just how effective the vaccines are and serves as a reminder for why the pandemic needs to be brought under control. He again stressed the need for mask wearing, physical distancing and avoiding crowds.
