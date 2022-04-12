MONTPELIER — Cases and hospitalizations from the coronavirus are on the rise in Vermont, but state officials aren’t yet concerned.
At Gov. Phil Scott’s regular news conference Tuesday, Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said there’s been a “slight uptick” in new cases in the state as result of the BA.2 variant.
According to data presented by the state, Vermont has seen its seven-day average for cases increase 29%, from 152 cases per day to 196 during the past week. The state reported 370 more cases this past week than the week prior.
“We continue to monitor our data very closely,” Levine said. “However, this is not unexpected with this sub-variant, which is even more transmissible than the original Omicron variant.”
Levine noted the state is not seeing the numbers of cases reported at the height of the Omicron wave earlier this year.
Washington County reported 326 cases during the past two weeks, which is the second highest total in the state behind 928 cases reported in Chittenden County. Rutland County saw 190 cases during that same span.
There were 35 people hospitalized with the virus as of Tuesday, with six of them in the intensive-care unit. There were no patients in the ICU with the virus at the end of March.
Levine said the state is seeing an increase in hospitalizations, but again pointed out the situation isn’t like it was earlier in the year.
“We remain very focused on hospitalizations because it means most people who are getting infected are not experiencing severe disease,” he said.
There have been two deaths from the virus in Vermont this month as of April 12, according to the state’s data. The number of deaths from the virus in March has been revised from 16 to 17.
Levine said BA.2 has been in Vermont for weeks now, and he didn’t know how long it would stick around. The variant was first detected here in late January. He said the protections the vaccines provide and the relatively milder nature of the illness the variant causes for most people are hopeful signs that the variant won’t cause serious impacts in this state.
The Food and Drug Administration recently authorized a second booster dose of vaccine for those 50 years old and older. The FDA also authorized a second booster dose for those 12 years old and older who have certain immune deficiencies.
Levine said with this fourth dose, the wording from federal officials is, some residents “may” want to get it, but not everyone “should” get it.
He recommended those aged 65 and older or those aged 50 and older with underlying medical conditions get a second booster dose of vaccine. He said those younger than 50 years who are immunocompromised should consider getting the second booster, as well as residents who have only received two doses of the vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.
Levine said those who are eligible can choose to get a second booster dose based on their own personal risk or if they may be a risk to someone in their family. He said eligible residents can get the fourth shot if doing so would make them more comfortable.
“The second booster is safe and we support Vermonters’ decisions in whether getting this dose makes sense for them at this time. If you’re uncertain about your risk or about getting a second booster, please talk to your health care provider,” Levine said.
