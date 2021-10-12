MONTPELIER — Officials continue to urge residents who can to get a vaccine booster, with more booster availability potentially on the way, as coronavirus cases increase after a lull.
At Gov. Phil Scott’s weekly news conference Tuesday, Michael S. Pieciak, commissioner of the Department of Financial Regulation who has analyzed the pandemic data, reported last week the state and the country saw a decrease in case numbers and hospitalizations. This week, Pieciak said the national data has remained relatively the same, but Vermont saw an uptick.
He said cases went up about 26% during the past seven days and 8% during the last 14 days.
Pieciak said the fully vaccinated and non-fully vaccinated saw their case rates increase by about 7% during the past seven days. He noted the case rate of the non-fully vaccinated is nearly four times higher than that of the fully vaccinated.
The state continues to average more than a death per day from the virus. Pieciak said the number of deaths in September was revised up from 42 to 45 after some late-reported deaths. He said as of Oct. 12, there have been 14 deaths from the virus this month.
The governor said, while tragic, many of the deaths reported recently were among people with “compromising conditions.” He said some of them were people in hospice who also caught the virus.
The governor said he wasn’t sure what mitigation measures he could have imposed that would have prevented those deaths.
Scott said the vaccines available haven’t been as effective as he had hoped at preventing death because of the more-transmissible delta variant.
Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said a total lock down would have prevented deaths. Levine said while the deaths Vermont has seen aren’t considered tolerable, he knows a lockdown also would not be acceptable by residents.
He said now that vaccines are available, residents are making their own choices about the exposures they are willing to tolerate.
Levine said some deaths are unavoidable. He said there is a flu vaccine available every year, officials try to keep the flu out of classrooms and long-term care facilities, but the state still sees influenza deaths.
“That’s kind of what we’re seeing here,” the commissioner said. “With rare exception, most of the deaths that we’ve been seeing have been in our most vulnerable citizens.”
The pharmaceutical company Merck has announced it has developed an antiviral pill to help treat those with a severe case of the virus. Scott called this pill a “game-changer” because it’s cheap and easy to administer.
The company has requested emergency use authorized from the federal government.
Officials reported Johnson & Johnson and Moderna have followed Pfizer’s suit and applied for authorization for booster shots for their vaccines. The Federal Drug Administration is expected to take up those requests later this week followed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention next week. Pfizer is also asking for its vaccine to become available for children ages 5 to 11, with the CDC expected to take that up in early November.
Federal officials are looking into the possibility of allowing people to get a booster shot from a different vaccine than the one they originally received, as well.
Mike Smith, secretary of the state Agency of Human Services, reported as of Tuesday, over 29,000 residents have received a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
The governor said the delta variant has caused the efficacy of the vaccines to wane, which is why a booster shot is now needed. He said older Vermonters and those with underlying health conditions should get the booster shot.
