MONTPELIER — Deaths from COVID-19 in Vermont have finally started to decrease, according to data from the state.
Cases and hospitalizations from the virus have been falling for weeks.
The state reported an average of 140 cases during the past seven days. The seven-day average has decreased 14% during the past seven days and cases are down 93% since the omicron variant’s peak in January.
The seven-day average for new hospitalizations from the virus has decreased 36% during the past week and 78% since the January peak. The number of those in the intensive-care unit has decreased 88% since the omicron peak.
But fatalities had been slower to fall. There were 62 deaths from the virus in December, followed by 65 in January and 59 in February.
State officials had said they were expecting deaths to decrease and follow suit with hospitalizations and cases and that now appears to be the case with seven deaths reported this month as of March 8. According to the data, the state is now averaging less than a death per day for the first time in months.
In response to the decreased levels of virus activity in Vermont and the state’s high vaccination rates, state officials had announced last week masking would become optional starting March 14, including in schools.
At Gov. Phil Scott’s regular news conference Tuesday, Education Secretary Dan French said this is a week of transition for many school districts who are now planning to move away from mask recommendations. French said some districts have already announced they will be moving to “mask optional” sooner than March 14.
“We are hoping the shift in mitigation recommendations will free up capacity in schools to focus on critical education recovery work,” the secretary said.
French said this spring his agency will focus on the academic and learning needs of students impacted by the pandemic, as well as the social and emotional needs of student and school staff. He said the agency is planning to send councilors to schools to help support those needs.
Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said starting March 14 it will be up to each person to assess their risk before deciding to wear a mask around others.
“This will mean something different for everyone,” he said. “You may feel ready to take off your mask indoors or you may decide to keep wearing it due to your age or a health condition or to protect someone at risk from more severe illness. Or maybe you’re just more comfortable keeping it on during this transition time. I want everyone to know that’s totally OK. It’s OK to be cautious and make these decisions at your own pace.”
The commissioner asked residents not to judge others who choose to keep wearing a mask. He also cautioned others not to toss their masks away just yet. Same goes for their home tests. Levine said some places may still require masks. He said the virus has the ability to quickly change so residents must be prepared for those changes if needed.
Sunday will mark two years since the governor announced a state of emergency in response to the pandemic. State officials were asked to reflect on that milestone and give their thoughts on the lessons learned during the past two years.
The governor said he never expected the pandemic would last this long, but he wasn’t sure if anyone knew what to expect. Scott said he’s learned that we as individuals don’t have all the answers, and we will continue to have to learn from others.
He said Vermont was able to watch other states that were impacted by the virus more quickly than this state was and it was able to learn from their mistakes. Scott said the weekly news briefings allowed officials to give residents information, the good news and the bad from the pandemic. Scott said he’s learned to give residents as much information as he can while doing what he thinks is right, not necessarily what is politically right or what people might be asking for.
Levine said going in he would have thought relying on data and the science would have been a natural thing for residents to do.
“But as we’ve seen, we live in very polarized and divisive times, as well. So one of my lessons learned is the power of powerful leaders and others in providing misinformation. Making it all the more important for political and public health figures in this state to be as true to the science as possible, true to the data as possible and hopefully as full of integrity and transparency as possible,” he said.
eric.blaisdell
@timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.