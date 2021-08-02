MONTPELIER — The Vermont State Colleges System is once again offering free classes to Vermonters whose employment has been impacted by the pandemic.
This fall, Castleton University, Community College of Vermont, Northern Vermont University, and Vermont Technical College are offering free classes and trainings in both online and in-person formats.
Last fall, VSCS piloted a workforce initiative — funded with federal Coronavirus Relief Funds — which served almost 1,000 Vermonters.
“The high-demand of last fall’s initiative made it clear that Vermonters are looking for these opportunities and the Vermont State Colleges are here to help,” stated VSCS Chancellor Sophie Zdatny.
Castleton University Interim President Jonathan Spiro called the initiative a “tremendous boon to Vermont students and employers.”
“It helps students who might not otherwise be able to further their education by reducing expenses and helps to meet the workforce needs in many of Vermont’s essential industries,” he stated. “It also provides Castleton University with another tool to offer an affordable and accessible education.”
Elaine Collins, president of Northern Vermont University, agreed.
“With this funding, Northern Vermont University is able to provide both non-credit and credit-bearing courses to Vermonters impacted by the global pandemic so they can get back on track with upskilling for their jobs and careers.”
Classes and trainings are available to Vermonters in addition to the scholarships and free tuition programs previously announced by VSCS.
Visit vtworkers.vsc.edu for more information and to register for classes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.