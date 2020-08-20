As many public school districts around the state roll out some form of remote learning this fall, Vermont’s Catholic schools will open almost entirely in-person.
Eleven of the 12 private schools run by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington will be offer in-person instruction five days a week. The only exception, Rice Memorial High School in Burlington, will be in-person four days with one day remote.
That news is attracting interest from families that might not be satisfied with the all-remote or hybrid model of education their home district is offering.
“Most of our schools are seeing an uptick in inquiries,” Diocese Superintendent Jeanne Gearon said this week.
According to Gearon, approximately 1,700 students are currently enrolled in diocese K-12 schools around the state.
At St. Monica-St. Michael School in Barre, Principal Brenda Buzzell said current enrollment is at 107, up 22 from last year.
She said the Barre Unified Union School District’s hybrid model, which alternates in-person and remote days, has been a “motivating factor.”
“We’re still getting calls,” she said.
With SMSM being only K-8, Buzzell said most students go on to attend public high schools in the area though some do make the trek to Rice.
Lila Millard, principal at Christ the King School in Rutland said enrollment for this fall is sitting at around 170 for grades pre-K through 8.
“I'm talking to a number of parents about what … Christ the King might be able to offer their child,” she said
While she didn’t have an exact number, she said several of those inquiries have turned into transfers.
Millard did note, however, that several CKS families with younger children have opted to home-school this year.
“I can't fault them,” she said. “I'm a parent as well, and I have no idea what decision I would make when faced with this when mine were little.”
Millard noted the departing families have expressed a desire to return to CKS next year.
Across town at Mount St. Joseph Academy, Principal Michael Alexander estimated a 10% increase in enrollment at the high school, which he said is currently around 80 students.
He attributed the bump to families unhappy with their remote-learning experience this spring.
“There are a lot of families that were not happy with the product that was delivered,” he said.
While tuition may be a barrier for some families, all three principals noted their schools offer some form of financial aid or of tuition assistance.
Despite the uptick in transfers, Gearon underscored that all potential students will go through “typical transfer protocols,” and that any increases in enrollment would “not hinder successful implementation of health and safety measures.”
Those health and safety measures have meant a lot more work for school administrators, teachers and staff.
Gearon said under normal circumstances, diocese schools “operate autonomously,” however, the diocese has chosen to follow the state’s lead during the pandemic. That includes following all guidelines issued by the Scott administration, agency of education and department of health, as well as developing its own reopening plan that addresses diocese-specific needs.
“Our schools are taking all steps feasible to ensure a safe and healthy start to the 2020-21 school year,” she said.
Students will undergo health and temperature screenings at the start of each day. Masks will be required for all students and adults. Lunch will be eaten in classroom. Social distancing will be observed.
At MSJ, morning chapel will be conducted over the school’s intercom system, and masses will be held across the street at St. Peter Church, which will allow for adequate distancing.
“We're limiting the amount of movement that we do on a regular basis,” Alexander said, adding that several old classrooms have been renovated and reopened to provide additional space.
“Here's the beauty of this school — it's got plenty of room, and we're going to take full advantage of it,” he said.
Buzzell said SMSM students will spend time outside this fall. She said the school is creating designated areas on the property where classes can gather to learn in an open environment.
Millard said she, too, is planning to get students outside for class.
She said she and CKS staff spent time assessing how best to control the flow of students and limit interaction between cohorts.
“It’s not the way I'd like to see school, but I think the most important thing is that the kids are able to come back to school,” she said. “That social-emotional piece is so huge with young kids especially.”
While all principals and Gearon voiced confidence in their reopening plans, they are preparing for the unexpected.
Like public schools, substitute teachers are in short supply.
Buzzell said while SMSM’s sub needs are typically low, she has hired an instructional assistant for the fall who will be able to cover classes if needed as well.
Millard said the sub pool at CKS is shallow, but she plans to cover openings with existing staff.
Alexander said he use a mix of existing staff and subs at MSJ, adding that he has increased the daily substitute pay rate to make it competitive with area public schools.
If an outbreak of the virus in a school or community necessitates closure, all schools will be able to easily make the switch to remote-only instruction.
Alexander said such flexibility might make snow days a thing of the past.
“We should be able to, without hesitation, pivot from in-person to remote to carry on for that day,” he said.
