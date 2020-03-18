With schools across Vermont closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, parents and guardians are now figuring out how to navigate the transition to educating their children at home the next several weeks — or possibly longer.
On Sunday, Gov. Phil Scott ordered all pre-K through grade 12 schools closed until at least April 6. He directed school districts to develop continuity plans that would meet the educational needs of students, keep them fed, provide services for students with special needs and offer child care options to parents and guardians working in health care and other essential workers.
“We must ensure children are safe, nourished and still learning, even as the traditional structure of school is disrupted,” Scott said Sunday.
The closure means approximately 80,000 children will spend the next several weeks learning from home in a variety of ways depending on their age and their school district plan.
An additional 8,800 children who attend Vermont’s 130 independent schools will stay home as well.
Rutland Town resident Shannon Poole and her husband, Tom, have three children, ages 6, 4 and 9 months.
She said they have been “pretty honest” when talking to their children about what’s happening.
“We’ve been telling them that a lot of people are getting sick, so we have to be really careful.”
Poole, a marketing manager at Heritage Family Credit Union, said she is relying on a home day care service this week while she makes the transition to working remotely.
“Thankfully, I can work from home,” she said.
Her husband, an outpatient physical therapist at Rutland Regional Medical Center, cannot work remotely, though it’s unclear how much longer his department will remain open.
Poole’s oldest child is in third grade at Rutland Town School. She said the school has “provided a lot of information,” including books, resources and a general schedule to follow.
The schedule calls for 10 hours a week of school work, as well as one hour each of art, music and physical education.
“We’re just attempting to get that schedule together to see how it’s going to flow,” she said, adding that she plans to have her 4-year-old pre-schooler piggyback on his brother’s lessons as best he can.
“I’m not a teacher, so it’s definitely going to be a struggle,” she said.
Another challenge: fending off the boredom from being home all day. She said the boredom is exacerbated by the fact that they live in a neighborhood full of children they are currently not allowed to see.
“I think that’s been the hardest for them — they can’t play with their friends,” she said.
Poole said she is also working to find ways to differentiate between school space and home space, including setting up a desk where her son can work.
According to Jennifer Wigmore, associate principal at Rutland High School, developing a routine is key to maintaining a sense of normalcy in uncertain times.
“Structure is a great thing when we’re scared,” she said.
At the outset of this transition, Wigmore and Jennifer Pros, counselor and guidance department chairwoman at RHS, said Tuesday that students are more concerned about the technical aspects of learning at home right now.
Pros also noted that students at the high school — especially seniors — are concerned about staying on track for graduation.
Wigmore said, for many students, the pandemic might not feel real yet, since there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rutland County.
“I expect that to change, and we’ll need to adjust and respond,” she said.
Pros said her department has been making itself available to students and sending out resources by email and social media giving students tips and advice on how to cope with the situation.
Those resources include useful information about the pandemic, links to virtual concerts and museum tours, as well as online self-care and recreational options.
“The emphasis is on letting them know, while we are not physically at school together, we can still connect to offer support,” Pros said.
Mendon resident Leslie Doenges is facing the added challenge of keeping a small business afloat right now.
She and her husband, Daniel, own Vermont Sport & Fitness Club in Rutland. She said they are open for the time being.
“We’re trying to make sound decisions and the right decisions,” she said, saying that they are being mindful of the physical and financial well-being of their employees.
Doenges has two sons, ages 7 and 5, who attend Northeast Primary School and Stafford Preschool in Rutland City, as well as a 2-year-old daughter. (They recently moved to Mendon and the children are finishing out the school year in Rutland.)
Doenges said her sister-in-law normally provides child care, but she is currently in self-isolation after traveling out of state. She managed to find a college student who was able to take over until her sister-in-law is cleared.
She said their daily routine is “very fluid right now” because of their business.
“We’re trying to keep some semblance of structure ... but it’s going to change, I think, day to day,” she said.
While Doenges acknowledged that she is fortunate to have child care, she said she hopes that other families are able to also.
“I’ll be interested to see what the state does to help (with child care) and to help local businesses in general,” she said.
Rutlanders Christina Sweet and her husband, Rich, have two daughters, ages 6 and 9, at Christ the King School in Rutland.
Sweet, a dental hygienist who works with local schools to help families get access to dental care, is not currently able to work after the state ordered all dental offices closed.
Her husband’s job at Green Mountain Power prevents him from being home during the day.
Sweet said she is working to create a schedule that is flexible and makes room for fun. She mentioned a retired teacher who has been sharing science experiments for families to try out at home.
“Right now, they’re quietly doing math online,” Sweet said Tuesday morning, explaining that she decided to keep her daughters home after they got their class materials Monday.
Sweet said all the time inside is going to be a challenge.
“How are we going to keep that social connection?” she wondered.
Sweet admitted the self-isolation is also going to be difficult for her personally.
“I really love to help people. I want to get out there and volunteer, but I can’t.”
Berlin resident Melissa Cadorette is another dental hygienist currently out of work.
On Wednesday, she was at home with her 9-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son, both students at Saint Monica-Saint Michael School in Barre.
“Our teachers have come up with really clear lesson plans really quickly,” she said.
Cadorette’s husband, Jon, a merchandiser for Hershey, is still working.
She said the biggest challenge she sees ahead is finding ways to keep her sports-loving kids active.
Cadorette said her children are old enough to be aware of what’s going on.
“I’m just trying to keep them from getting overly anxious,” she said. “We’re being very honest with them and telling them that we’re home for a good reason: to keep everyone safe and stop the spread, and they really understand that.”
Fellow Saint Monica-Saint Michael School parents Matthew Romei and his wife, Laura, have jobs that keep them on the front lines of the state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Romei is chief of the Vermont Capitol Police in Montpelier as well as a firefighter and paramedic. His wife works in health care at a UVM Medical Center clinic. Right now, both are essential workers who cannot stay at home.
On Tuesday, Gov. Scott ordered all child care facilities closed by Wednesday. However, he made an exception for programs that provide for the children of “essential persons.”
The Romeis, who live in Willamstown, have three children, ages 4, 6 and 8, who are all in day care this week.
Romei said he began talking to his kids about COVID-19 more than two weeks ago, telling them that things were going to change quickly.
“It’s stressful for them” he said. “The best thing we can do is keep as much of the daily routine in place as we can. And coach them through what stresses them out.”
“We’re in a little better shape than some,” he said, explaining that, given their line of work, he and his wife take a “layered approach” to child care with contingencies that include family, friends and multiple day care providers.
He said they are currently on the “the backup to our backup.”
“We are exceptions to the rule,” Romei said. “There are a ton of parents out there who had their worlds turned on their head.”
He said the situation has affected operations at the Capitol Police offices.
“I have several officers that are experiencing this as well,” he said. “The best thing I can do as a boss is say, ‘Hey, take a deep breath, we’ll figure it out,’”
Romei called it the “Vermont way.”
“That’s what it’s going to take from us as a community and from us as individuals, is to believe that we will figure it out.”
