WASHINGTON, D.C. — Vermont's congressional delegation has announced the state will receive over $55 million from the federal government to support COVID-19 testing.
According to a news release, the funding includes $3.9 million specifically to support testing at community health centers throughout the state. The funds are part of the $25 billion for COVID-19 testing funding and strategy included in the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act. The Department of Health and Human Services will award the funding through a cooperative agreement to the Vermont Department of Health.
The release didn't say how the remaining funds would be used for testing.
