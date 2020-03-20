In Rutland on Friday morning, Rabbi Ellie Shemtov was busy planning for the Rutland Jewish Center’s first virtual shabbat service that evening.
The service will be broadcast over the videoconferencing platform Zoom to any member who calls in.
“It’s a service and a check in,” she said, explaining it will give people a chance to talk about what’s happening with them and how they’re feeling.
“This is all new, and it’s really hard from me to get a grasp of how people are doing.”
Shemtov said Jewish clergy around Vermont have offered to host similar services online for anyone wishing to participate.
The spread of COVID-19 has disrupted everyday life in unprecedented ways. Across Vermont and around the world, life has changed. Schools are closed. Businesses are shuttered. Entire countries are locked down.
With social distancing being shown as the most effective way to slow the spread of the disease, people’s sense of community has been upended and now must be redefined.
How do we remain together when we are compelled to be apart?
At times like this, people often turn to faith for solace. But religious communities, too, have been affected.
Around Vermont, religious leaders are finding innovative ways to keep faith communities alive and accessible when people may need them most.
Shemtov said she and the RJC’s Caring Committee are prepared to reach out and connect with people as the uneasiness of isolation sets in.
“I worry about a couple weeks — even next week — down the road where this is no longer a novelty.”
Another challenge for Shemtov right now is figuring out how to proceed with two bar mitzvahs scheduled in the coming weeks.
She described the situation as “heartbreaking,” explaining that the children have spent a year studying a particular passage of the Torah to recite on that day. If the date is changed, they might have to learn a whole new passage.
“The beginning of that conversation was one of the hardest things I’ve done in the last few weeks,” she said.
One solution Shemtov pitched is having immediate family join her at the RJC and live-streaming the ceremony on Zoom for everyone else to see.
If that doesn’t work out due to increased travel restrictions, she said she can get torahs to the families’ homes and guide them through the ceremony remotely.
Friday also marked the end of in-person worship for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington. The diocese has suspended all public celebrations, Mass, sacraments and devotions until further notice.
Baptisms, funerals and weddings may still take place, however, they must be limited to immediate family. Confessions may be arranged by appointment.
“While this is a difficult time for us all, I ask that you use this time to strengthen your relationship with Christ through daily prayer, participating in TV Mass, Bible study and engaging your family in faith activities,” Bishop Christopher Coyne said in a Thursday statement.
Beginning Sunday, Mass will be live streamed at 10 a.m. on the diocese’s website at vermontcatholic.org. Mass continues to be broadcast every Sunday morning at 6 a.m. on WCAX and on public access channels around the state.
Also the website offers guidance on how to keep Sundays holy in addition to attending virtual Mass.
The Rev. Msgr. John McDermott, vicar general of the Burlington diocese, said the goal of the Church is to find ways to keep people connected to their faith right now.
“Our life of faith can sustain us in extraordinary and challenging times,” he said.
McDermott, who is pastor at Christ the King/St. Anthony Church in Burlington, said Catholics have expressed sadness over not being able to come to Mass.
While services will be suspended, churches will remain open for people to come and pray individually.
McDermott used the long view of Catholic Church history to offer some perspective.
“The entire history of the Church has been a history of sometimes persecution, sometimes an inability to practice faith because of war or disease,” he said. “The church has persevered because a person’s faith, a relationship with God, isn’t restricted just to the building. It’s meant to be part of their everyday life.”
At the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Rutland, the Rev. John Longworth, is preparing for a virtual service this weekend. The church ceased in-person worship last weekend.
Longworth said he had already been experimenting with digital multimedia materials. He has a blog on which he shares weekly recorded messages.
During the past week, he’s been sharing brief “pause” videos on YouTube that “encourage people to take a deep breath.”
“The temptation at times like this is to do all the things we need to do, and the truth is that this is not a fast-moving process,” he said. “Doing all the things we need to do is just going to leave us exhausted and frustrated.”
Longworth said he has distributed members’ contact information to everyone in the congregation and encouraged people to reach out to one other person each day in some meaningful way.
For this weekend, Longworth said he will send out his first virtual bulletin to the Good Shepherd community. It will include links to songs on YouTube, text accompanied by art for reflection and a message of encouragement recorded by him.
He said the members of his congregation that he has spoken with this week have requested prayers for people most impacted by the pandemic.
“People’s hearts are really going out to both the front line workers who are caring for sick patients and, of course, the sick patients and their families themselves.”
He said people have expressed concern for his well-being to make sure he doesn’t burn out or get sick.
Longworth said he has also been working to support Good Shepherd’s direct-care ministries, such as Little Lambs Early Learning Center, the church’s preschool and day care facility, which remains open to families of essential workers.
Also, the church is continuing its community meals program in partnership with Rutland United Methodist Church to offer carryout meals four days a week at RUMC on Strongs Avenue.
Longworth said their Faith of Foot ministry, which canvasses the city to check in with people living outside, will resume next week. He said it is important to continue to guide those constituents to services they might need right now.
In Central Vermont, the Rev. Beth Ann Maier, a deacon at Christ Church in Montpelier and Church of the Good Shepherd in Barre, said people are still finding ways to be together despite the distance.
“We are focusing on staying connected and encouraging each other to check in with each other to call the people in our community that we know are isolated and vulnerable,” she said.
Meier said she knows of people in her community who are emailing haikus, sending cards and gifts to each other and sharing prayer.
Maier said both Church of the Good Shepherd and Trinity Church in Swanton have been streaming Sunday services online.
Maier said Trinity Church had more than 600 people join the stream on Facebook last weekend. Regular weekly in-person attendance is less than 100.
In addition, Shannon MacVean-Brown, bishop of the Vermont Episcopal diocese, has been leading daily online prayer services at 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Zoom. More information can be found at diovermont.org.
“In one way, we miss meeting as our small local community, but in other ways we’re getting a broader more inclusive feel about who we are as a community,” Maier said.
Central Vermont religious communities have enjoyed a long history of interfaith collaboration. Maier says now is no different.
A number of the community outreach efforts are continuing, albeit with modifications.
She said Montpelier churches would continue to offer free community meals at noon during the week, however, all meals are grab-and-go.
In Barre, she said churches will continue to offer community breakfasts.
Maier also described an effort in Montpelier to raise money to support local restaurants and markets by purchasing meals from them to continue feeding ministries.
While she acknowledged the rapid shift to internet-based worship and may create a barrier for religious community members in Vermont, who typically tend to be older, she’s encouraged by how many have embraced it.
“It’s challenging, but I’ve been amazed at who’s been able to do it,” she said, adding that she’s also seeing a lot of contact being done by phone.
Through all the uncertainty and difficulty, Maier said the message remains the same.
“It’s all the little things you do that build up the power of goodness. Every little contact, every little reach out makes a difference. I would urge people to keep doing that.”
