After a year without competition, Vermont’s Special Olympics athletes are back in medal contention — albeit with a virtual twist.
More than 100 athletes across the state are participating in Triple Combine Fitness Challenge, a 10-week, at-home fitness program developed by Special Olympics Vermont and the University of Vermont’s Doctor of Physical Therapy Program.
Through the fitness initiative, which launched in late January, athletes selected three exercises to practice at home. During the course of the 10 weeks, 40 of them will meet virtually with DPT students who will provide guidance and measure the athletes’ progress. At the conclusion of the program, athletes will be awarded medals based on their performance.
Paula Smith, a professor in the UVM DPT program and director of clinical education at UVM’s College of Nursing and Health Sciences, called the initiative a “win-win for both the athletes and the students.”
Smith said SOVT and UVM have partnered for several years, with DPT students typically participating in Special Olympics activities in the fall.
This new program, made up of first- and second-year DPT students, who are paired with a faculty mentor, continues that partnership in a new way that fills a gap by measuring performance and engaging athletes.
Smith said athletes selected exercises — which can focus on balance, strength or cardiovascular fitness — based on their interests. For example, someone interested in football might choose a pivoting activity; someone who likes golf might want to work on spine rotation.
“I think that we all like to have goals that we can work towards,” she said. “So this is something that gives really specific, measurable goals. And it’s something that is in the athletes’ control so they can choose what they want to participate in.”
For DPT students, Smith said the program lends itself to the development of an “informal, therapeutic kind relationship.”
“There are a lot of technical skills our students can develop, but then there’s a lot of what I call success skills that they can develop … just expressing empathy and compassion and understanding and in getting to know the athlete on a more informal, personalized basis,” she said.
In an email, Sarah Lange, health programs manager for SOVT, called the partnership with UVM DPT an “asset” to the athletes for providing real-time performance feedback and much-needed social connections.
“Our athletes really miss being able to compete and earn medals at our in-person events, so the triple combine challenge has been extra motivating because it is one of the first opportunities athletes have had to earn a medal in over a year,” Lange wrote.
Adrienne Weld, unified sports instructor at Rutland High School, said when schools moved to remote learning last spring, there were no opportunities for athletes to meet up and interact. She said the triple combine helps enhance the social component she’s been working to build back this year.
Weld noted that letting the students choose an individualized fitness plan allows them to “feel like they have the ability to be successful.”
Nineteen RHS students are participating in the program, which is approaching its midpoint.
As part of the program, they have all received a gift bag containing training equipment such as hurdles, cones, a jumprope and a stability ball.
“It’s so equitable. We have all the same equipment that we’re working with, and (remote students) have the same opportunities as the students who are here at school,” Weld said.
Weld meets with her class — a mix of in-person and remote students — every morning for a check-in and warm-up exercises. They then split off into small groups with para-educators to train and interact with group partners.
“It gives the opportunity to unify kids who are at home or in school,” she said.
Weld said she hopes to keep the small-group component moving forward, explaining that it helped students more quickly develop relationships with each other.
Kolby Mead, a junior, has been training on burpees, curl-ups and planks as part of his triple combine plan. He said the exercises “can be difficult,” but he’s up to the challenge.
“I feel like they’re the hardest (exercises), and I want to get better,” he said, adding that he wants to be in shape for basketball should COVID restrictions loosen later this spring.
Unlike past years when Mead and others would be competing in sports like basketball or bocce in the spring, the triple combine does not allow for head-to head competition. But Weld thinks that’s OK.
“You’re competing against yourself. This is the best challenge that we could have in hopes of laying a foundation for us to start, hopefully, fingers crossed, competing again,” she said. “This is a perfect life example for students to understand that we really should be just trying to be a better version of ourselves everyday. A lot of these skill sets (and) tools are super important as you grow older.”
