WASHINGTON, D.C. — Vermont K-12 schools have received their remaining federal COVID recovery funds.
On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Education announced the approval of Vermont's Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) plan, distributing the remaining $95 million in funds to the state.
The state previously received more than $190 million in ESSER funds in March for a total of $285 million to date.
“With the input of stakeholders statewide, Vermont developed a plan to leverage these transformative federal funds through pandemic response to education recovery and beyond,” stated Vermont Secretary of Education Dan French. “The plan addresses the pressing social-emotional and academic needs of Vermont students in our schools today, while making investments that will transform brick and mortar facilities and reimagine education for Vermont students in the future.”
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., acknowledged how disruptive the pandemic has been to young people, stating, “It is absolutely essential that we do everything we possibly can to support Vermont students in the coming months and years as we recover from these challenges,”
Sanders added that the new funding will help continue summer and after-school programs that were initially funded earlier this year through the American Rescue Plan.
Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., noted the funds will help provide Vermont students with the resources they need to recover from the pandemic.
“ESSER … funds are essential to regaining lost learning and addressing educational disparities highlighted by the pandemic,” he stated. “The pandemic has also taken a toll on the emotional well-being of our students, parents and educators and this aid will help us begin to heal in a more complete way.”
Vermont's ESSER plan included $1 million for a vaccine incentive program to help schools achieve a vaccination rate of 85% or higher; $3 million to support teachers in delivering evidence-based practices for literacy instruction; and additional funds to launch a multi-year program to implement community schools across the state that will embed medical, mental health, social services and other supports within a school setting.
