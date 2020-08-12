As K-12 schools across the state prepare to reopen Sept. 8, the Vermont-NEA has continued its push for a more uniform and consistent reopening plan.
In a news release Tuesday, the union, which represents more than 13,000 educators and school workers around the state, warned of “reopening chaos.”
The statement noted that shifting guidance and disparate plans among districts has caused “confusion and anxiety for students, parents (and) educators.”
The Scott administration has taken a largely hands-off approach to reopening, providing broad guidance on health and safety protocols but letting individual school districts develop their own plans. The result has yielded a patchwork that ranges from all-remote learning to in-person to a hybrid of both.
“We are increasingly frustrated with the inconsistent and seemingly changing ‘guidance’ from the administration,” Vermont-NEA President Don Tinney said in the release.
State guidance shifted again Tuesday when Dan French, secretary of education, announced that children younger than 10 years old now need only maintain a distance of 3 feet from each other rather than 6 as previously prescribed. The revision is based on new science that reportedly shows young children are less likely to acquire and transmit the virus.
However, a new report from the American Academy of Pediatrics revealed a 90% increase in confirmed coronavirus cases among children in the U.S. between July 9 and Aug. 6.
According to a summary of the report released Aug. 6, Vermont has had 158 confirmed COVID-19 cases in children through age 19, accounting for 11% of all cases. As of Wednesday, the Vermont Department of Health reports 162 cumulative cases for children 19 and younger.
When asked about the report, Dr. Breena Holmes, director of maternal and child health at the Vermont Department of Health, responded with the following statement:
“Vermont has the lowest prevalence of COVID-19 in the country. We have had approximately 160 children who have tested positive for the virus since March, and no children have been hospitalized in Vermont to date. The increase in the number of children with COVID-19 in U.S. is a result of community transmission in states where public health guidance and strategies are not being followed.”
Nonetheless, the Vermont-NEA has continued to push back. In late July, it released a phased-in plan for reopening that outlined a number of factors that it asserts must be addressed to ensure a safe, consistent and orderly reopening.
The plan calls for a period of “intensive planning” for educators, school administrators and other relevant personnel; time for teachers to connect with students and families; and a return to instruction after specific health, safety and staffing requirements have been met.
The plan also calls for the establishment of a statewide commission composed of experts that would provide guidance throughout the year.
Speaking Wednesday, Tinney said teachers are not making “unrealistic demands.”
“We wouldn't expect an employer to insist upon employees coming into an unsafe work environment,” he said. “We need to be flexible and make sure health and safety comes first. The calendar should be secondary.”
Tinney stressed that the proposed plan should not be interpreted as teachers demanding a delay in reopening. He acknowledged that reopening could be a gradual process, from remote to in-person, as safety protocols are put in place within a district.
“Vermont educators want to be back in the school buildings with their students,” he said.
While Tinney said he believes all districts are doing their best to reopen as safely as possible, he sees inconsistencies that give him pause.
“In certain cases, it’s definitely an issue of resources and who has the capacity,” he said.
Tinney noted, for example, that some districts still do not have a school nurse for every building, which is one of the criteria of the plan.
“We don't have a clearinghouse to know exactly where all the districts are,” he said. “That's one of the things that we hope to do in the coming weeks.”
Tinney said creating a statewide planning commission, something French and Scott have balked at, would ensure “consistency across the state” and “bring the expertise of practitioners in the field to answer some of these crucial questions.”
David Younce, president of the Vermont Superintendents Association, declined to comment on specifics of the plan.
Younce, who as superintendent of the Mill River Unified Union School District, recently announced that his district will be remote-only until at least November — one of the most conservative reopening plans in the state — said, in general, he supports working toward an organized statewide strategy.
“I do believe that efforts toward a consistent, deliberate, strategic start to the school year are very much in order and would be helpful to school districts across the state,” he said Wednesday.
Brian Finch, a father of two young children in the Mill River district, said he is unsatisfied with the reopening plan.
He said he is worried remote learning may negatively impact young children’s intellectual and socio-emotional development, and would prefer they be able to access in-person instruction as much as possible.
Finch said he further is concerned that inconsistent reopening plans will create massive inequities between districts and disruptions in education, as well as access to school meals, transportation and health services, which may have unforeseen future consequences.
A physical therapist who’s married to a physician assistant, he is troubled as well by the lack of a comprehensive child care plan for essential workers.
“The state doesn't know how to solve that issue,” he said. “It's the responsibility of the district, and the district has kicked it back to us and said, ‘We can't solve that problem.’”
Finch liked many aspects of the Vermont-NEA plan, saying he favors the idea of a commission.
“The crux of what we're asking our school district, and I guess the state is that we would really like to see a plan that is really well-fleshed out and has a lot of details and is keeping both sides safe,” he said.
In a Wednesday statement, French said he appreciated the “constructive ideas” outlined in the proposal, adding that the union has been “a key participant in the development of our state-level guidance for reopening schools, including being at the table when we developed our joint guidance with the Department of Health.”
However, French said a phased-in approach is “unwarranted,” citing reassurances from health experts that current conditions in the state indicate it’s safe to reopen schools.
“Delaying the reopening in the manner suggested would deprive our students, including our most vulnerable students, of valuable instruction and other school activities necessary for their healthy development,” he said.
Kerrin McCadden, a longtime teacher at Montpelier High School who lives in South Burlington, said she is angered by the state’s approach to reopening.
McCadden’s district is offering families the choice of remote or in-person learning, but she says many teachers around the state have been offered no such choice.
“I don't really think people understand that teachers have not been afforded the same right to choose whether they feel safe going back into the classroom or not,” she said, explaining that the state has left it up to individual superintendents to decide whether or not to allow teachers the choice to teach remotely.
As Sept. 8 approaches, she said she and her colleagues are feeling “a lot of anxiety.”
“Nobody has really addressed peculiar dangers of working with older adolescents,” she said, citing research that shows the age group is likely to be as contagious as adults.
“(State officials) keep mentioning the (K-5) is safe, but they won't talk about high schools, and that makes me worry,” she said.
It’s precisely those uncertainties that have Tinney speaking out for the health and safety of people inside schools once they reopen.
“We're not apologizing for being concerned about the health of students and the educators who serve them,” he said. “We need to do whatever we can to protect our students and our staff from infection.”
