The latest COVID relief bill would send $320 million directly to Vermont’s municipalities, according to Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt.
Welch spoke via Zoom at the Chamber of Economic Development of the Rutland Region (CEDRR) board meeting Tuesday, answering questions from board members and area legislators.
“Impeachment’s behind us in Washington now and the focus is on what do we do now to get back to normal,” Welch said.
Getting people vaccinated against COVID-19 is the most obvious step toward normal, Welch said. He went on to say he supports a new relief package giving states the funds to get the vaccine doses they need, get children back into school safely and to hold the economy together. He said under the current bill, Vermont would get $960 million, two-thirds of which would go to the state with one-third going directly to cities and towns.
“I think that’s really important because there’s been a lot of pressure on our local communities,” he said.
Moreover, Welch said he thought it was appropriate for the federal government to pay for the ramped-up vaccination efforts.
“This is a situation where states have to have balanced budgets,” he said. “Municipalities have to have balanced budgets. It’s not like you can dig in your pockets and find extra money for vaccines.”
Rep. Arthur Peterson, R-Clarendon, questioned whether the federal government could really dig into its pockets, either.
“Where the heck does all this money come from that we’re showering on states?” he asked. “Does this not condemn our kids and grandkids to years of debt?”
Welch said most economists — including a number of conservative economists who share Peterson’s concern about debt — say the pandemic is a once-in-a-lifetime event that necessitates difficult choices. He said if the country does not borrow to help get the economy back to normal more quickly, economists expect the country will face “a much longer and deeper depression.”
“So many of our businesses would have totally gone under if we didn’t have PPP,” he said.
Rep. James Harrison, R-Chittenden, asked about how much flexibility the state would have with its stimulus finds, mentioning the need to spend money on pension plans and broadband. Welch said pensions were an expense that existed before COVID and thus, not the sort of budgetary hole the relief package was meant to fill. Welch said broadband is getting more attention as the pandemic has made obvious the importance of having reliable internet access everywhere.
Rep. Larry Cupoli, R-Rutland, asked if any money would come to the state for school construction. Welch said that would be part of the discussion in the approaching infrastructure bill. He noted that the House passed an infrastructure bill with school construction money last year, but the finding did not make it through the Senate.
“That’s where the investment makes so much sense,” he said. “We’ve got to invest in our kids.”
