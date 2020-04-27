WEST RUTLAND — The town is throwing its oldest resident a parade this week.
Genevieve Prenevost will turn 100 Wednesday, and her fellow parishioners at St. Stanislaus, as well as other town residents plan to mark the occasion with a motorcade.
“Our plan was to bring her cake and sing some Polish songs to her, let her know we’re thinking of her,” said Mary Reczek, a member of the church. “Then it took off. ... It started off with 10 cars. I don’t know how many we’re up to at this point. It’s been on Facebook and then other people wanted to get involved.”
Town Manager Mary Ann Goulette said Prenevost — who became West Rutland’s oldest living resident last year — is well-known and is well-regarded around town.
“She used to come in and visit all the time,” Goulette said. “Her house is pristine and her yard is pristine — just a lovely woman.”
Town residents who want to join in are invited to line up their vehicle on the Town Hall side of Marble Street between 11:45 a.m. and noon Wednesday.
At noon, the motorcade will drive up Chapel Street and Franklin Street, down Blanchard Avenue and up Clarendon Avenue. Prenevost’s house is on the corner of Blanchard and Clarendon avenues.
Prenevost’s son, Richard Prenevost, said the family threw her a party on her 98th birthday — “That was a big one, for some reason,” he said — and that the church had planned something for her 100th, but that the COVID-19 pandemic made everything “quiet.” The family didn’t expect more than a few phone calls.
Then the parade plans started ballooning.
“I’m very, very surprised,” he said. “People definitely want to get out. They’re sick of being in the house all the time. It’s something positive for a change.”
