Alderman Matthew Whitcomb took over the Rutland Board of Aldermen as its new chairman on Monday as it grappled with the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Whitcomb began the evening being sworn in for his second term as an alderman, having just been re-elected at town meeting. When the Board reorganized, Alderman Christopher Ettori nominated Whitcomb for board president and several board members seconded.
There were no other nominations, but the vote was still close — 6-5.
Voting for Whitcomb were Ettori, Alderwomen Lisa Ryan, Melinda Humphrey and Rebecca Mattis, newly-elected Alderman Michael Talbott and Whitcomb himself. Voting “no” on his nomination were former Board President Sharon Davis, who held the position for eight years in the 2000s and was elected to it again in 2017, holding it since, along with Aldermen Tom DePoy, Paul Clifford, William Gillam and Sam Gorruso.
Whitcomb took the chair and promptly called for the approval of the previous meeting’s minutes “in the interest of moving this discussion along.”
The meeting saw a discussion of whether the board should approve special events permits with the current move to discourage large gatherings. Most board members ultimately agreed to issue the permits and allow organizers to cancel the events as necessary.
There was also a report from Rutland Redevelopment Authority grant administrator Barbara Spaulding, who said she was there on behalf of Rutland Planning Commission Chairwoman Susan Schreibman, who Spaulding said was not comfortable attending the meeting due to the pandemic.
Spaulding said the commission had forwarded the rewrite of the city master plan to the board for approval — a process that involves two public hearings and a set time-frame. However, Spaulding said there were concerns about scheduling the public hearings, the first of which was planned for April 20.
“I don’t know if April 20 is far enough away,” she said. “I really don’t know what to do. ... I believe the secretary of state is offering free conference calling. ... I don’t know if that would work in this case.”
If the master plan update is not adopted in the required time frame with the required hearings, Spaulding said it would affect the city’s ability to get grants. The board approved a motion to set the hearings for April 20 and May 18 while city officials continued to seek guidance from the state.
