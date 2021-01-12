Rutland’s Winterfest is a go.
Organizers say they have figured out how to make the annual event, which takes place next month, COVID-compliant. Many of the annual activities were retained but modified to be “single-household events” stretched over the course of a week. That meant there had to be one big sacrifice from the lineup.
“Sledding down Center Street with a thousand people — we can’t do that,” said April Cioffi, program director for the Rutland Recreation and Parks Department. “We’re offering things that can be self-directed or virtual.”
That includes the snow sculpting competition, planned for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb 20 in Main Street Park. Eight-foot by four-foot blocks of snow will be set up in Main Street park, arranged to allow for social distancing and roped off to keep onlookers back from the sculptors. A household may reserve a block on the Rutland Rec website. Cioffi said walk-in entries will not be accepted this year.
“We’re not going to have the usual chili cook-off,” she said “Everything has to be reserved. I think we put a cap on of 20. We’ve never actually filled 20 slots. I think six to eight is where we’re usually at.”
Organizer Russ Marsan said the sculpting usually draws a crowd in the hundreds, but they are asking spectators to mostly stay away during the carving.
“We’re hoping more they can view it at their leisure in the off times,” he said. “At this point even dozens (of spectators at once) wouldn’t be appropriate.”
Marsan said it was important to keep the event going in some form.
“We didn’t want to see nothing happen,” he said. “It’s something to keep the spirit of Winterfest and the spirit of Rutland going.”
Story walks downtown and in Pine Hill Park will start Feb. 13, with participants downtown moving between storefronts and the Pine Hill Park one taking place along the Pine Cone Adventure Trail.
Myra Peffer, organizing the storywalk in the park, said it will run alongside the trail’s activities, which include building a fort out of branches and walking atop colored stumps.
“It’s something else to do along that trail,” she said.
Cioffi said participants in the outdoor activities should dress accordingly — which includes footwear in Pine Hill Park — and that snowshoes are available from the rec department.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
