As Vermont’s K-12 schools settle into the school year, new applications of video technology in the classroom have districts navigating uncharted waters around issues of privacy.
Across the state, many schools are using synchronous, hybrid learning models whereby a group of students may be simultaneously learning in-person and remotely.
To bridge this virtual divide, teachers are putting cameras in classrooms to deliver lessons to all students. Also, teachers are being instructed by administrators to record these lessons so students with connectivity or scheduling issues can access them later.
The Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act protects student data and educational records, including governing how certain types of photographs and videos might be used.
But in Vermont’s haste to adopt new remote and hybrid learning models, how effectively is student privacy being protected?
At Rutland City Public Schools, Pam Reed, director of equity and inclusion, said the district has been proactive.
In a letter to families dated Sept. 14, RCPS administrators acknowledged that parents and caregivers of remote-learning students may be privy to classroom instruction and reminded them of the need to respect student privacy.
"All of the students in our schools deserve and should expect that the adults who are supporting their classmates will not discuss or disclose any confidential information regarding students,” the letter reads, in part. “We ask that you respect the confidentiality of the other students as you would want the other adults to do so for your own child.”
RCPS opened this fall to in-person instruction five days a week in grades K-9. Grades 10-12 are on an alternating hybrid schedule. All students have the option to go fully remote.
“At this point, we have not had issues with confidentiality,” Reed said Tuesday.
The district is using the digital platforms Google Meet, Google Classroom and SeeSaw depending on grade level and context.
Reed said remote students are not required to have their cameras on while in a remote setting with other students.
“This allows students to participate while eliminating the class/teacher from being a virtual guest in their home,” Reed said.
At Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union, Superintendent Jeanne Collins said the supervisory union has informed families that classes are being streamed and recorded.
“We are being as transparent as we can be that we're recording, and we're recording for the reasons of supporting the education of kids,” she said, explaining that recording a class is for the purposes of the school only. “It's not to be released.”
RNESU opened this fall to in-person learning five days a week for grades K-2 and remote learning for grades 3-12. All students have the option to go fully remote.
The supervisory union uses Google Meet as its video chat platform. Recordings are housed on the teachers’ Google Drive accounts.
Collins said grades K-2 currently have cameras in the classroom and are livestreaming five days a week.
“Each class probably has two or three kids who are learning from home so that teacher is on camera while teaching,” she said.
Collins acknowledged that, while cameras in classrooms are trained on teacher, they may pick up students who enter the frame as well as their verbal responses.
She said that if there are any concerns, a student may be intentionally positioned outside the camera’s field of view or, if it’s preferable, the student may transition to remote learning.
Like RCPS, RNESU remote students are given the option to keep their camera off when in a class setting.
“We actually have told teachers not to mandate cameras being turned on, not to grade based on whether or not you see the child, but whether or not they're engaging because there could be some sensitivities in the home where they don't want it turned on,” Collins said.
In Washington County, Bryan Olkowski, superintendent of the Washington Central Unified Union School District, said the SU’s leadership team experimented with livestreaming over the summer, but decided it was against making it part of the its remote-learning plans.
WCUUSD opened for in-person learning in grades K-8. Grades 9-12 will be on a hybrid schedule. There is also a fully remote option for all students.
“We thought it was very hard to replicate the same educational experience simultaneously,” he said, citing issues of background noise and difficulty following what was happening in the classroom.
Conversely, Olkowski said the team felt it would be difficult for teachers to hear and respond to remote students while simultaneously working with in-person students.
Olkowski granted that livestreaming might work in some districts; it just was deemed to be a good fit for his.
“We thought that it would be a big ask to try to figure out all the technology pieces and if it was even feasible to make it work,” he said.
Pietro Lynn, an attorney at Lynn, Lynn, Blackman & Manitsky in Burlington, likens the current situation with parents and caregivers watching remotely to having volunteers in a classroom who may observe instruction during the course of a day.
“The fact of instruction does not trigger FERPA,” he said. “If there was a conversation about a specific student and the student's academic experience, that likely would be a FRPA violation.”
Lynn’s firm specializes in education law and represents a number of school districts across Vermont.
“The challenge for teachers when engaging in remote learning is to make sure that they instruct, they respond appropriately to student questions that may arise during the course of the class … but they ought not talk about any specific student's academic achievement.”
But while student concerns are being addressed, how protected are the teachers in front of the camera?
Collins said she has heard concerns from some teachers about parents of remote students who may observe a class and take issue with something a teacher says or does.
“That type of public discussion on Facebook happens anyway,” she said, explaining that having a recording can actually protect teachers by demonstrating a particular action was appropriate.
Lynn said protections for teachers would be the same whether it’s remote or in-person learning.
“Teachers have an ability to administer discipline, to go to the administration for support if parents are interfering with their ability to effectively teach,” he said. “That doesn't change just because students are no longer in the classroom.”
One related issue Lynn said his firm has been advising school districts on is how to address inappropriate images, signs or pictures that might appear in the background of a remote student’s screen.
“Do we treat it like it's their bedroom or do we treat it - if it's within the video image - like a classroom?” he asked. “I think the answer is that you treat it like a classroom, and so those images or messages need to be removed from the cameras view.”
Lynn emphasized that it would not be appropriate to censor a student in their own home when they are engaging in speech approved by their parents, but argued that the situation changes when they are logged in to a virtual classroom.
“When they are part of the class, whether it's remotely or in school, you treat students the way you would any other student at any other time.”
