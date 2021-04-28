Wonderfeet Kids Museum will reopen to the public May 1.
“We had been open last summer and into the fall,” Executive Director Danielle Monroe said Wednesday. “We closed as we saw community cases rising.”
Vermont saw 48 new cases on Wednesday, according to the Vermont Department of Health, with four in Rutland County. More than a third of the state is fully vaccinated and more than half of all Vermonters have had at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the department. With various restrictions easing, Monroe said it seemed to be time.
“We’re hearing a lot of messaging from the state ... that for the health of our kids we need in-person options,” she said. “We want kids to be able to get out and interact. ... At the end of the day, we’re all about making learning fun and giving the community a place they can come together. We want to get back to that. We miss having people here.”
Monroe said they will require masks and follow a rigorous cleaning schedule. They will operate Thursday through Sunday during the spring and are planning a busy camp schedule for the summer. Also, she said the museum will continue to offer private rentals for one or two families at time as they did through the winter.
“We know not everyone will be comfortable interacting in a group setting,” she said.
Those private rentals helped the nonprofit stay in relatively strong financial shape despite being closed for roughly half a year, Monroe said.
“We have been very creative in the past year, so we were able to maintain some sort of programming and some sort of income stream,” she said. “We were very lucky so many partners in the community support us and pitched in to get us through. ... We’re coming out of this pandemic in great shape and ready to hit the ground running.”
That doesn’t mean the group gets to forgo fundraising, though. The museum has a fundraiser planned with across-the-street neighbor Taso on Center, which will donate proceeds from $15 burger-and-fries dinners to the museum on May 11 and 18.
Also across the street from Wonderfeet is the other major downtown nonprofit institution closed by the pandemic, the Paramount Theatre. Executive Director Eric Mallette said Wednesday that they had “some exciting summer plans” but that it was too early to say more.
Mayor David Allaire called the reopening a welcome sign of downtown beginning to awake from its COVID-induced slumber.
“I think that’s a wonderful development, certainly not only to the families that would participate down there and also to get some activity going on Center Street. I’m hearing some interest in the storefronts down there. Anything that helps is positive.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
