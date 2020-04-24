While my story focused on the bypass and the gas pipeline, there were several other areas of disagreement this week between the city planning commission and the Rutland Redevelopment Authority.
When the General Committee met on the city master plan rewrite Tuesday, I had been expecting two hours of people fighting about the Vermont Gas pipeline — whose extension to Rutland is pretty much just notional at this point. Instead, I got an interesting clash of viewpoints and approaches.
The planning commission supports a bypass, for example, even though they don’t expect one to happen because it’s what transportation planners consider the smart and efficient way to handle traffic. The RRA, on the other hand, questions who that efficiency is serving if it means diverting traffic away from the businesses on routes 4 and 7.
In other area, though, they even agreed in principle, but differed on the execution of an idea.
The planning commission wanted, and the planning commission objected to, a line about requiring new developments to include sidewalk and pedestrian improvements. RRA Executive Director Brennan Duffy argued that the RRA had a good record of supporting pedestrian improvements around the city, but he worried this particular clause could be used by an opponent of a project.
I don’t know if it was on Duffy’s mind because he didn’t bring it up, but I immediately thought of why we don’t have a BJ’s Wholesale Club at the south end of town.
A refresher: When BJ’s decided to come to Rutland, they originally looked at Diamond Run Mall before deciding on a location across the street, behind Holiday Inn. The mall’s owners hired an environmental lawyer to appeal BJ’s Act 250 permit while offering to back off for a cash settlement. Eventually, BJ’s gave up and pulled their plans.
Duffy argued for a clause requiring a developer to “consider” pedestrian improvements. Alderwoman Rebecca Mattis backed that, saying she could envision a development that didn’t actually need pedestrian improvements because sufficient infrastructure was already in place.
Waiting to Exhale
Mayor David Allaire said Friday that he wants the city to reopen soon, but not too soon.
Elaborating on a Facebook post he’d made earlier in the week, Allaire said his first concern was safety, but he wanted to acknowledge the damage social isolation measures were causing.
“It’s a recognition that — and I think the governor’s slowly moving in that regard — that we have a lot businesses hurting,” he said. “It doesn’t rise to the same level as the health of everybody, but we can’t continue not being in business forever.”
Allaire said he certainly doesn’t support opening right back up like the state of Georgia, but the state needs a plan to reopen.
“I’ve been following the state recommendations,” he said. “I have not wavered. All the guidelines from the hospital — I’m not wavering from any of that. My first and foremost concern is health and safety of everyone.”
Allaire said he intends to continue to defer to the state on what should be open and what should be closed.
“I don’t think the mayor of the city has the expertise himself or has the experts himself or the health professionals directing him to do anything different,” he said.
Meanwhile ...
Allaire said he and his department heads have been trying to find ways to offer people in the city some tax relief during the pandemic, but haven’t had a lot of luck.
“We are hamstrung by some of our charter requirements in terms of tax dates and late penalties,” he said. “We may need to have some help from the Legislature.”
Allaire said he was working with the city attorney and city treasurer to determine what they could — and couldn’t — do. While he does have some broad executive powers under the emergency declaration issued in March, Allaire said he doesn’t think they extend to changing the due date for taxes.
“I don’t know if emergency powers are enough to change charter,” he said. “They might be enough to overrule an ordinance, but any charter change has got to come from the Legislature.”
Calendar
As of this writing, all I see scheduled for next week is a meeting of the City-Owned Properties Committee at noon Monday. If I see more, I will post it online.
Let’s be careful out there.
