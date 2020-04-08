No, you haven't totally lost track of what day it is.
And the column hasn't moved again, either. Because the news cycle seems to warrant it, you're getting a special, mid-week edition of "Writing on the Hall" today, and I'll be back in my usual spot this weekend.
At least, I think I will. With how fast everything changes nowadays, maybe I shouldn't make any promises.
In any case ...
Cans and String
The first two aldermanic meetings I covered remotely seemed to go fairly well.
There were some technical hiccups with the special Board of Aldermen meeting March 26 and the committee meeting March 31, but nothing that seemed like it was substantially interfering with the public's -- or at least my -- ability to follow the discussion.
Monday night, on the other hand, was a bit rough. There was more echoing and more interference making portions of what was happening effectively inaudible. It didn't affect the majority of the meeting -- just enough to be worrisome.
"There's still a few things that need to be sorted out," Board President Matt Whitcomb said Tuesday. "One is definitely City Hall itself. I set up there with (City Clerk Henry Heck). ... We need something in there to boost the signal."
Whitcomb said they are looking at ways of dealing with that. Another challenge is on the end of individual board members, Whitcomb said, who also need a stronger signal for the teleconferencing to work properly. He said choice of device matters as well.
"I think some of them are using a phone, and phones are a little more sloppy, we've noticed, than computers," he said.
Whitcomb said participants also need to mute their microphones when they aren't speaking and that using headphones appears to cause problems.
The good news, Whitcomb said, is the official recording of the meeting is not suffering the problems people hear when they call in.
"There was really no point ever when the audio wasn't clear on my end," he said. "I feel good on that. ... It's sloppier than we'd like it to be, but I think it's one of the things we have to live with right now."
Conflicted?
As you might recall from a story earlier in the week, the Rutland County State's Attorney's office has assembled a list of COVID-19 resources.
Jason Mikula, co-publisher of the Mountain Times, is planning to print up several thousand copies of the list and Mayor David Allaire plans to contribute to that effort from the mayor's contingency fund.
This triggered a sharp backlash from Alderman Sam Gorruso, who repeatedly declared "shame, shame, shame" on the state's attorney's office for approaching the Mountain Times and not any of the other local media outlets. He mentioned two by name: us, and his own -- Gorruso is the proprietor of the weekly Sam's Good News.
The merits of the argument aside -- Mikula said he approached the state's attorney's office, not the other way around -- my ears perked up because it sounded like an alderman was using a public meeting to suggest someone should have done business with him. The board's conflict of interest policy is murky at best and leaves it up to individual aldermen to decide when they have conflicts, but I wouldn't be doing my job if I didn't poke at least a couple people and ask "What's up with that?"
"I didn't mean to," Gorruso said Wednesday. "That's not what I was intending."
Gorruso said he would abstain from any vote involving the city selecting a publisher to do business with, but there was a difference between voting and speaking one's mind on the board.
"I think if we had a plumber on the board and we had a plumbing issue, we'd respect the plumber's opinion," he said. "I don't see a conflict of interest. I see that as my area of expertise. ... I think that's what people vote us in for -- our business experience and our expertise. ... I think my opinion was worth sharing, and I don't think anyone with my media experience wouldn't have said, 'Wait a minute.'"
Whitcomb said he didn't fault Gorruso's intentions.
"I believe his heart was in the right place," Whitcomb said. "I can see how it can be perceived as a conflict of interest. ... For him, I think it was coming from a place of wanting the information to get out widely."
Gorruso said by that point in the meeting, he was already frustrated from a number of angles, including that Mayor David Allaire had not sought to consult with him to get his expertise on publishing the resource guide ahead of the meeting. He said he felt Allaire was not living up to his pledges of transparency.
"The transparency offered to me was worth nothing," he said. "I'm disappointed in him. His pitbull, Sharon Davis, is all over me for it, too."
It should probably be noted, in terms of transparency, that the entire discussion was happening because Allaire told the board what he was doing.
Gorruso also questioned why the state's attorney's office was assembling such a guide rather than the hospital or city government.
The discussion at the Monday meeting came to an end when Alderman Chris Ettori called a point of order saying there was nothing for the board to debate, and then Allaire stated he was contributing to the printing of the guide from his contingency fund, for which he did not need the board's permission. Whitcomb said he might have gaveled Gorruso earlier in the discussion, but that it was hard to bang his gavel for any effect with his microphone muted.
Gorruso said in that regard, he was "out of line," though he said he intends to continue challenging the administration because that's the role he was elected to perform.
As of this writing, Allaire hasn't returned my Wednesday afternoon phone call. The mayor declined to weigh in on the conflict of interest question when I put it to him earlier in the week. If he decides to push back on the transparency claims, I'll get that into the next column.
I'll save the calendar section for the weekend edition. Let's be careful out there.
