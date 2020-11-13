In case you hadn’t guessed already, Giorgetti Arena will not open this year.
“We’ve been working on that for about a month with RAHA and Spartan Arena to make sure Spartan would be able to absorb RAHA in January or February,” said Recreation Superintendent Kim Peters.
Of course, right now it looks as if the Rutland Area Hockey Association won’t be playing at Spartan Arena, either, seeing as how Gov. Phil Scott suspended youth sports. Peters said Spartan and the rink in Waterbury closed Friday.
Will there be any skating in Rutland?
Peters said she reached out to her counterparts at the town about their experience running an outdoor rink last winter but didn’t hear anything encouraging.
“They struggled with the amount of days they could even stay open because of weather,” she said. “We explored that option, but we do not think that’s an option that can work for us, especially with the new guidelines.”
Positive note
It would be a shame if the city also had to close the former College of St. Joseph gym so soon after voters approved the bond to buy it, but Peters said it isn’t coming to that yet.
“We can remain open safely,” she said, “We had to make a couple changes to how we run a couple things, but we’re confident.”
The city is buying the building and 20 acres of land from Heritage Family Credit Union in a $1.8 million deal that I didn’t realize until just now give Heritage naming rights for the gym. Peters said the building as a whole will continue to go by Rutland Recreation Community Center — a name it’s had since shortly after the city moved in about a year ago and that I should probably start getting used to typing out — but Heritage will get to bestow an as-yet underdetermined name on the gymnasium itself.
Meanwhile, Peters said they are working on small improvements at the city’s newest facility, like taking down the various CSJ signs and restoring the WiFi, which has been down since a power outage in February. Also, she said they are looking at grants to improve the trails around the property.
“We’re getting tons of positive feedback coming in,” she said. “We’re just really looking forward to the next six months.”
Calendar
The Board of Aldermen meets at 7 p.m. Monday. The agenda includes the final design contract for work at Combination and Piedmont ponds, as well as the proposed referendum on the RHS nickname.
The Development Review Board meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday to discuss plans for a “high end” auto repair shop on Woodstock Avenue, impacts of the Dunklee Dam removal and a proposed subdivision at the Downtown Shopping Plaza.
