Who wants to be on the police commission?
With former member Christopher Siliski having attended his final meeting last month, Mayor David Allaire is soliciting applications to fill the vacancy.
“He’s really focused on Vermont Farmers Food Center right now,” Police Commission Chairman Sean Sargent said of Siliski. “He’s on the board and he’s spending so much time over there he didn’t have time to spend on the Police Commission.”
Members of the commission, which oversees the police department independently of the rest of city government, are appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the Board of Aldermen. Allaire said he would prefer someone with experience serving on other volunteer boards, but otherwise was not seeking candidates of any particular background.
“I’m just opening up to anyone who’d have an interest,” he said. “I’ve made a couple phone calls to specific people, but I’m trying to cast as wide a net.”
Would-be candidates should send letters of interest to the mayor at City Hall.
Winter is Coming
With the practicality of outdoor seating about to take a nosedive, it’s hard to believe that every restaurant in the city isn’t doing the same math the owners of Kelvans did.
While I have heard all sorts of rumors about impending closures in the last couple weeks, Kelvans is the first to pan out, and it is also the first business I am aware of to close explicitly because of the pandemic.
When we finished talking about the Police Commission, I asked the mayor if there was any more ideas being kicked around about how to help local businesses. The city got a strong response to an emergency loan program, but I haven’t seen much talk of anything since. Allaire noted that Gov. Phil Scott said Friday that he had been focusing on getting schools open but the hospitality industry would get his full attention in about two weeks.
“The Legislature is in session,” Allaire said. “I’m hoping they will come up with some sort of plan. ... I’m hoping through discussions with them and what’s going on up there, they’ll be able to come up with some sort of plan to support the hospitality industry. Citywide, I don’t know what’s left in the hopper here to help businesses cash-wise. That’s probably a discussion we should have.”
Calendar
City Hall is closed Monday. Happy Labor Day.
The Board of Aldermen will meet Tuesday. The agenda includes reviewing loan documents for equipment at the sewer plant and two liquor license applications.
