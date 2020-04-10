Last weekend, I scorched a pair of potholders.
When I couldn't find replacements at the supermarket on my regular grocery run - which I now do wearing a mask and with a bottle of hand sanitizer in my pocket - I ventured, reluctantly, into Walmart. I was relieved to find there wasn't a line outside, which I'd been worried about since the announcement they were limiting the number of people who could be in the store at once, but shocked to discover I couldn't buy potholders.
The kitchenware section, and most of the rest of the store, was roped off with signs saying the items within had been declared nonessential by the state and were not available for sale. I knew there had been limits on what could be sold, but I hadn't realized they were so far-reaching. As I left, I noted that potted roses were still available for sale. This was far from the biggest problem any of us have right now, so I groused about it on Facebook and turned my attention to more important things.
A few days later, when Ocean State Job Lot announced they were giving away napkins and table cloths for people to make into masks, I figured I should check and see if our local store was even open. They told me they were, and I asked if a man could buy a pair of potholders there.
"You can buy whatever you want, sir," the employee on the phone told me. "We're not restricted like that."
While Big Lots had roped off its furniture section as of Thursday, you could still buy clothes, toys, pillows and kiddie pools. Nothing was off limits at Ocean State Job Lot - as promised - or at Dollar General.
Why is it a threat to public health to buy potholders at Walmart but not at Big Lots?
What gives?
A March 31 memo from the Agency of Commerce and Community Development ordered "Large 'big box' retailers, such as Walmart, Target and Costco ... to cease in-person sales of nonessential items." You'll note the order is not limited to the three chains listed.
"The reality is, that does not get you to understand where you should or shouldn't operate as a retailer," Deputy Secretary of Commerce and Community Development Ted Brady said Friday. "In an ideal world, every retailer should follow these guidelines and realize we should not be driving traffic to our store to buy nonessential items. Ocean State Job Lot should not be selling everything and anything. Different stores are interpreting these guidelines differently, and that's frustrating."
Brady said the agency recognizes that this is easier for some businesses than others. Walmart, he said, has large sections that can be sectioned off with relative ease, but that's not the case with smaller general stores, where diverse items tend to be shelved in greater proximity.
Brady would not specifically say the stores still selling everything were violating the governor's orders. Nor could I get him to say that our conversation was likely to result in a strongly worded letter to the Rutland stores.
"It's all about education," he said. "We have found so few, if any, people that are blatantly flaunting the rules. ... We did targeted outreach to Walmart, Target and Costco. Ocean State and Big Lots and Dollar - we were hoping they'd understand the guidance applies to them as well."
Outside sales
Brady stressed that stores can still sell potholders and DVDs and T-shirts, but that they should, for the duration of the crisis, change the way they are selling them.
"We want Vermonters to have access to noncritical items but we don't want them to purchase them in-person," he said. "That's where the executive order encourages online ordering, telephone ordering and curbside pickup."
Indeed, a number of more specialized stores have adopted that model. It's how I figure on getting some free weights if my gym stays closed too much longer.
"We don't want you to do without," he said. "We just want you to change the way you buy things and pick them up for the next few weeks."
Calendar
The Police Commission has a meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday.
Let's be careful out there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.