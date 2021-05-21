Is anyone else as excited as I am about the Rutland airport having flights to NYC?
One tidbit that didn’t make the story this week was that while Mayor David Allaire was still trying to decide which of the three airlines to throw his support behind, Sen. Brian Collamore, R-Rutland County, backed renewing Cape Air’s contract. A letter from Collamore was among the materials submitted to the U.S. Department of Transportation as part of the selection process.
“Flights leave and arrive on time and the service at the terminal is extremely professional and customer service is top notch,” Collamore wrote. “The other advantage for me is the connection Cape Air has with JetBlue. Since both airlines are in the same terminal at Logan, there is no need to check in again for any connecting flight, which is a huge convenience. There is even a downtown office in Rutland, which makes purchasing a ticket (at a very reasonable rate!) even easier. On my many flights with Cape Air, I have never had a bad experience or any issues.”
I was also convinced by a representative from Cape Air to clarify a point — when Mayor David Allaire said a rival airline was offering to bring in a newer and faster plane, he was referring to the 2019 contract bids.
Tough Talk
Alderman Thomas DePoy once again used a Board of Aldermen meeting to weigh in on the “Raider” issue, this time calling on the NAACP to “immediately remove” Rutland Area NAACP President Mia Schultz.
Schultz recently waded into the resurgent school nickname controversy by calling on other schools in the state to not play games against Rutland teams if the “Raider” name is restored. DePoy said he felt the need to express his “vehement” dislike for the “reprehensible” suggestion.
“I cannot believe that someone in Mia Schultz’s position would directly threaten the children in our school system because she might not get her way,” DePoy said.
DePoy didn’t try to make any motions, and the only other comment came from Alderman Thomas Franco who said he would not let the comment stand unopposed and that he “disagrees with Alderman DePoy entirely.”
“Schultz is a private citizen and has every right to speak what she believes,” Franco said.
A Lighter Note
Let’s close out this week with a quieter, more human moment.
Prior to the meeting, Monday board members took turns quipping about the eight-track player DePoy recently found in his closet and there were a few suggestions for what he might play on it.
“I only know Jefferson Starship,” DePoy replied to one of the suggestions. “I wasn’t around for Jefferson Airplane.”
There was a hint of sadness in Mayor Allaire’s voice when he responded.
“You don’t know what you missed,” the mayor said.
Calendar
The Planning Commission has a special meeting slated for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. The agenda includes the draft zoning rewrite and resuming in-person meetings.
The Public Works committee meets at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the status of projects under the 2019 wastewater bond.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
