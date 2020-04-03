There's a lot of information flying at us. Last I knew, they were telling us that if we didn't already have COVID-19, we shouldn't be wearing masks because all that a standard mask (as opposed to one of those fancy N95 masks the medical people are worried about running out of) is likely to do is make you touch your face more often. Since I can't seem to keep from touching my face several times a minute, I wasn't sure what it could hurt, but the doctors were saying not to wear masks.
They did, however, recommend masks for people who were positive for the coronavirus. Of course, you can't seem to get tested unless you are seriously ill or Rand Paul, so people who thought they might be infected were encouraged to wear masks in an effort to keep it to themselves.
That changed a little bit again this week as Rick Hildebrant, Rutland Regional Medical Center's medical director of hospital medicine (which is one of the more redundant-sounding titles I've ever typed out) said that if enough people are wearing masks, it could accomplish a "herd immunity" effect similar to that achieved when a sufficient portion of the population is vaccinated.
So my mother sewed us all masks. I'm looking forward to seeing what happens when I wear mine to the bank.
Life during wartime
RRMC CEO Claudio Fort said Thursday that the hospital is on a "wartime footing," and they made changes that normally might have taken a month in a matter of days.
Telemedicine has been ramped up, with doctor's appointments being conducted wherever possible on smartphones, tablets or computers via a "readily accessible application" or telephone. When patients have to actually come in, safeguards are in place to protect the staff from potential COVID-19 exposure,
Fort said telemedicine was readily available for mental health.
"If you're having anxiety or depression, you can have those visits very effectively over telemedicine," he said.
Several units in the hospital have been converted. Endoscopy, for example, has been prepared to instead take on 10 critical-care patients, and staff members are being trained to adapt to new roles. The physical plant staff has been reconfiguring sections of the hospital. The ambulance bay has been turned into a respiratory evaluation unit, where many patients can be treated and released without entering the main building.
Test Questions
The hospital is allowing primary care providers to order COVID-19 tests.
"These are for people who are actually ill," said Tom Rounds, the hospital's director of emergency medicine. "We have a tent set up at our Allen Street entrance. ... People drive up under the tent and they don't have to exit their car."
Rounds said specimens are sent to the Mayo Clinic, though, tests administered within the hospital are shuttled three times a day to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, for a faster turnaround. Fort said it can take tests up to four days to come back.
"Everything we've been doing is to make sure the hospital is there for you when you need us," Fort said.
Breathe
"It is more important than ever for us and you to take care of ourselves," Fort said. "We are under an incredible amount of stress."
Fort recommended against leaning too hard on drugs or alcohol right now, because it would be especially easy to slip into a dependency. Fort reminded people to do all the things your doctor was telling you to do long before we'd ever heard of the coronavirus.
"Eat right," he said. "Rest. Limit your intake of the news," he advised.
While I kind of want to argue that one with him - for obvious reasons - even I've been reaching my limit. So, yeah.
"I've had many reports people are going out and buying a gun for the first time," he said. "If that's the case ... practice responsible gun safety."
Properly securing firearms is doubly important right now with children home all day.
"Take this opportunity to find the good and find the joy and comfort in the small things, which, this is showing us, are the big things," he said. "We will celebrate together again. We will come out of this, like we come out of all challenges, stronger and more resilient."
Calendar
The Development Review Board will reconvene at 6 p.m. Monday to conclude its hearing from March 26.
The Board of Aldermen will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday. The only item on the agenda as of this writing is the fiscal year 2019 audit report.
Let's be careful out there.
