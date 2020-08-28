When the announcement about Ernie Royal's sculpture came through, one of my first thoughts was "I bet this will officially make the sculpture trail more ethnically diverse than the city itself."
I should have realized it already was, and had been for some time.
Royal, the first Black restaurant owner in Vermont, joins first African-American college president Martin Henry Freeman and the 54th Massachusetts Infantry Regiment - the Black Union Army unit made famous in the movie "Glory" and in which some Black Rutlanders served - in making three of the 11 (so far) sculptures in the trail depicting African-American Rutlanders. That's about 27%.
I've had occasion to see the city's racial demographics more than once during the past few years. While I can tell you the city is more diverse than Vermont as a whole but less diverse than the country as a whole, I could not recite the actual numbers off the top of my head. Looking them up, I was reminded just how white we still are, despite the demographic shifts of the last two decades.
Rutland is, according to the 2019 U.S. Census Bureau estimates, 95% white, 1.4% Black, 1.7% Asian and 1.4% Hispanic or Latino. The sculpture trail was more diverse - at least in terms of overall white versus nonwhite representation - than the city the moment the depiction of the 54th went up on the wall outside Phoenix Books.
Long March
One of the suggestions bounced around the Recreation Committee meeting on the Halloween parade this week was that the parade could be stretched out to accommodate social distancing between spectators. One person even suggested the city was big enough for a parade route that would allow people in the crowd to stand 20 feet apart.
Calculator time!
Police Chief Brian Kilcullen has estimated the parade's crowd at "upwards of 10,000." Line up 10,000 people 20 feet apart, and the line will stretch 38 miles. Make two lines - after all, people are on either side of the route - and it's 19 miles. That's roughly what I put in for mileage when I used to drive from the Herald's Wales Street office to Poultney, and, as Alderman Chris Ettori suggested without even doing any of the math, quite a hike for a high school marching band.
What if we were just lining them up 6 feet apart? That's a little more than 5.6 miles with folks lined up on either side of the street. That still sounds long, but the route for the Tournament of Roses Parade is 5.5 miles so I suppose it must be doable. This knowledge makes me much more impressed with the marching bands in the Rose Parade. I've hiked that far, but not lugging - and blowing into - a tuba.
Calendar
As of this writing, I have nothing on the City Hall calendar for next week. It's one of those months with five Mondays, so the Board of Aldermen doesn't meet again for another week, and I don't see any committee meetings listed.
