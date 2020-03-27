How’s everybody doing? I mean, we’re all feeling some strain. Mayor David Allaire has let out more than one tired sigh in our conversations during the past week. A number of sources have used metaphors entirely too colorful to get past my editors to describe what they are dealing with right now.
“Have they traveled abroad recently?” has become one of the more common phrases picked up over the police scanner. My daughter surprised me by being upset at the news that schools were closing for the rest of the year — she wanted to say goodbye to her teachers.
But it looks as if we’re all doing what we have to be doing. I had to drive through town Thursday morning, and I didn’t see a single car parked on Center Street. Downtown looked emptier than a Sunday morning. While that’s very bad for the economy, hopefully, it’s a sign that we’re hunkered down enough to come out the other side.
First Time Caller
I was really worried at the beginning of the special Board of Aldermen meeting. I’ve been on conference calls that worked out, and I’ve been on ones that were a complete disaster, and I really did not want to have to file a story that said I called in but couldn’t hear a thing.
The first hiccup came with other board members — most of whom I pleased to discover I could identify by voice — reporting that Board President Matt Whitcomb was “lagging.” I just had audio and couldn’t tell — board members were participating by computer — but it went on for a little while before Whitcomb apparently applied the universal fix: logging off and trying again.
Alderwoman Sharon Davis expressed a worry about keeping her dog quiet, which might have accounted for some of the noises later in the meeting, but I honestly couldn’t tell. I also couldn’t make out the music attributed to Alderman Tom DePoy — it was so echoey and distorted it sounded like some kind of avant-garde space rock.
A few minutes in, everything was sorted, and I was reasonably able to follow the discussion. Whitcomb said because of the format, any vote that wasn’t unanimous would have to be a roll call, but it never came to that Thursday.
Food for thought
Loubna Mrie, a Syrian writer and asylum-seeker who friended me on Facebook after I covered a talk she gave in Manchester in 2016, recently posted the following, which she attributed to “a dear Turkish friend.”
“I hope now everyone understands what it means to be a Syrian: not to be able to travel, not to be able to see your loved ones, not to have access to decent health care, having the psychological burden of wondering whether you will survive or not, not having income security; having to work under unsafe conditions, worrying whether you will be able to provide food to your family next week, etc etc,” the post read. “The difference being most of us have a home to stay in unlike many Syrians. So stay ... at home!”
Calendar
The Animal Control Board is scheduled to hear a vicious dog complaint at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
As of this writing, nothing else appears on the City Hall calendar.
