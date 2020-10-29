Last week’s column was taken over by the revelation that a section of the city charter had been declared unconstitutional 27 years ago, but it was never changed and ultimately just forgotten.
That crowded out one of the other subjects I’d been planning — some far less dramatic but still noteworthy outtakes from last week’s meeting on the zoning amendment.
I know, I know, that sounds pretty dry, but hear me out. There were a lot of little moments that showed the way the city’s leadership is thinking about the future.
Alderman William Gillam, for example, said one of the reasons he doesn’t want to prohibit gas pipelines in any part of the city is that he expects new technology to come on line in the near future that would allow the city’s sewage plant to produce fuel-grade methane. Piping it around the city, he said, would be a boon to development.
Alderman Thomas DePoy said he would like to see the Board of Aldermen have greater control over the Development Review Board. He said citizens look to aldermen to resolve blighted properties like the long-empty gas station at the corner of routes 4 and 7, but the DRB wields significant influence over plans at such locations and noted that the DRB’s members are appointed rather than elected.
Technical Follies
Realtor and former Chamber of Commerce president Laurie Mecier spoke at length at this week’s Marketing Committee meeting, but I didn’t quote her because her talk was vaguely audible at best. For whatever reason, her comments were marred by an intense echo.
Also, I finally caught up to Board of Aldermen President Matthew Whitcomb this week about why, a couple times when I have checked the video of board meetings after nights they’ve had an executive session, the video does not show them coming out of executive session. I have not made a stink about this because each time it has happened, the minutes reflected they came out with no action taken and promptly adjourned, but still.
“There are times you forget to hit record,” he said. “We try to be good about it.”
Whitcomb said when they know they aren’t discussing anything further and the meeting is effectively done, those are the times it’s easiest to forget.
Calendar
Monday, the Board of Aldermen meets at 7 p.m. I have not seen an agenda yet, but I know at least one item on it will be Mayor Allaire’s proposed budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
Tuesday is Election Day. Normally I’d say “get out and vote,” but I suspect most of you already have. If you haven’t, this will be your last chance.
Wednesday, the Development Review Board meets to discuss a conditional use permit for “high-end specialty vehicle repairs” on Woodstock Avenue.
Thursday, the General Committee meets to discuss putting a nonbinding referendum on changing the Rutland High School nickname from “Raiders” on the March Ballot.
Post-script
A while back, when the pandemic hit and none of us were sure which way was up, I started ending these columns with “Let’s be careful out there.” That trailed off as this experience we’re all sharing became less frightening and more drudgery. But here we are now. You don’t need me to tell you the moment we’re in. You all feel the temperature going up. The Vermont I grew up in prided itself on being different from the rest of this country. As an adult, I’m not sure how much we live up to the stories we tell about ourselves, but I have never once been happier to be living and raising a child here than I have in the past eight months.
Let’s try to remember we’re a community.
And let’s be careful out there.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
