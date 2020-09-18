City Hall will reopen to the public Oct. 1.
Mayor David Allaire closed the building early in the COVID-19 pandemic. He said this week that a committee of representatives from each city department had come up with procedures that satisfied him they could reopen safely.
Those include restricting access to the entrances on Strongs Avenue and in the Wales Street parking lot, each department taking temperatures with a touch-free thermometer when people enter offices, and only one person being allowed at a time at office counters. Masks will be required and certain areas will be roped off limits.
Anyone expecting to need to meet with a city employee for more than 15 minutes will be required to make an appointment and then answer a series of COVID-related questions upon arrival. Contact information will be collected from all visitors.
Commissioned
The mayor’s pick to be the newest member of the Police Commission also is one of the newest members of Rutland.
Allaire has nominated Jeanette Langston to fill the spot vacated by Christopher Siliski, subject to confirmation by the Board of Aldermen.
Langston moved to Rutland last year, one of the families who chose to relocate after participating in one of the “Stay to Stay” weekends organized by the regional marketing initiative. Originally from Montana, Langston said she and her husband decided to come to Vermont from Utah because the latter was too hot and they didn’t fit in with the culture.
“I had a lengthy conversation with her over the phone, and there were several things I loved to hear,” Allaire said. “One was her enthusiasm about the city of Rutland and how welcomed she felt.”
Allaire said Langston showed an interest in law enforcement, and her background with the U.S. Forest Service gave her some experience similar to that had by police officers. He said that as a newcomer to the community, Langston would bring fresh ideas and lacked a history that might create “anything to taint her view.” Allaire put out a general call for applicants for the position last week.
“We had a number of interested candidates, and it’s always good to have a choice,” he said. “I think she’s got the time and the energy to put into being a police commissioner, and I think that’s great.”
Allaire will formally submit Langston’s name to the board on Monday, which typically tables nominations for two weeks to give aldermen a chance to speak with the nominee ahead of the confirmation vote. It takes seven “no” votes to overturn a mayoral nomination.
Calendar
The Board of Aldermen meets at 7 p.m. Monday. The agenda includes the treasurer’s report and an executive session regarding the police chief’s contract.
