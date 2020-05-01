The Flipside Skate Park will not open this summer but, at least as of this writing, White’s Pool will.
In a report to the Board of Aldermen included in the packet for next week’s meeting, Recreation Superintendent Kim Peters said she intends to open the pool in June, “adhering to any guidelines.”
“As of 4/29/20, CDC has not released any guidelines for Pool Capacity,” she wrote. “I assume the ‘crowd’ limit will dictate the capacity for the pool.”
The report indicates that the department is considering canceling all groups lessons while allowing private ones and not allowing outside camps. The report said a decision on the swim team is expected from the league in mid-May.
Flipside, on the other hand, will stay closed for the season. Peters said the department may use it as a back-up site for summer camps — which could help the camps adhere to whatever guidelines are in place by then — or as additional daycare space for essential workers.
Peters wrote in the report that the city has now provided day care to children of essential workers for six weeks at the former College of St. Joseph gym, serving a total of 30 families during that time and up to 20 children a day. Children at the center have worn cloth masks, had their temperatures taken each morning, washed hands throughout the day and stayed in groups of 10 or less.
Market Days
The farmers’ market is scheduled to reopen May 16, and the city has put out about two pages of guidelines for it — with the city reserving the right to close the market if they decide it poses a risk for spreading COVID-19 and to boot any vendors they feel are not adhering to the guidelines.
Those guidelines included “employees” at the market not coming to work with a fever, cough or shortness of breath; observing strict 6-foot social distancing while on the job; wearing face coverings over noses and mouths and having easy and frequent access to soap and water or hand sanitizer.
Calendar
The Board of Aldermen will meet at 7 p.m. Monday. The agenda includes the above-mentioned report from the Rec Department and the latest round of emergency business loans.
The pension board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday to go over investment performance while the Development Review Board meets at the same time to look at the Harbor Freight Tools application and a proposed subdivision on Clement Road.
