The hospital is asking Rutlanders to please watch the Super Bowl at home this weekend.
As in your own home — not somebody else’s.
The Rutland Regional Medical Center COVID-19 Task Force issued a statement reminding Vermonters that they should not host or attend Super Bowl parties this year.
“We have seen a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases in our county, and we have reached a peak of cases here in the hospital,” Dr. Rick Hildebrant, the hospital’s chief medical information officer, said. “In order for us to maintain the operational capability of our hospital and to ensure the continued best-possible care for all our patients, we need everyone’s help to prevent further spread and stop this current surge of cases.”
Additionally, the hospital noted that we are all still under an emergency order from the governor telling us not to have multi-household gatherings.
Rutland County reported 25 new cases Friday, with 292 new cases in the past 14 days. The state added 107 new cases Friday, for a total of 12,612.
Condemnations
I usually don’t know how many people are sitting in on Board of Aldermen meetings, but I seldom get the impression there are more than a couple. There appeared to be quite a few this week, judging from when Acting Board President Sharon Davis asked “Caller 17” to mute his or her phone. Almost none of them said anything, though.
Two people did speak up during the public comment portion of the meeting, both to scold the board for its failure to pass a resolution condemning the Capitol rioting.
City resident Mary Feldman said she was astonished by how long the board spent debating the subject, and that the board was simply not able to approve it.
“We have seen many of our leaders in Vermont make condemnation of this, including Gov. Scott,” she said.
Also, Feldman recalled an issue during the summer when people complained to the board about the display of a Confederate flag in the city, noting that the flag was “used as a weapon” both in Rutland and Washington, D.C., and objecting to how Rutlanders who raise such issues are called “divisive.”
“Denial of systemic racism and oppression and denial of the truth is more divisive,” she said.
Some board members tried to answer the complaints about the flag with a resolution condemning the display of hate symbols in the city. The discussion just sort of fizzled out and no votes were taken. I don’t remember it ever coming up again. Neither did Board President Matt Whitcomb. Alderwoman Melinda Humphrey, who introduced both resolutions, said she did not bring up the one on hate symbols again because talks with fellow board members convinced her she would not find enough support to pass it.
“Just like everything else,” Humphrey said.
Calendar
The Board of Tax Abatement meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday to hear three requests.
Rutland Young Professionals will host a mayoral forum at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Information about watching the forum online is available at rutlandyoungprofessionals.org.
The Finance Committee meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursday to discuss using the Zamias fund at the recreation center.
