I keep hearing how hard it is to enforce a mask mandate, but nobody ever seems to explain what’s so hard about it.
One of the people who has said this was Rutland City Police Chief Brian Kilcullen, who recently told the Charter and Ordinance committee his department would be ill-equipped to enforce a mask mandate.
That struck me as odd. Figuring out whether I’m wearing a mask seems easier than figuring out whether my car is inspected, and police don’t seem to have much trouble ticketing people for that. I caught up with the chief about a week later and put the question to him — why?
It’s not that the police can’t enforce a mask mandate, Kilcullen said, so much as the chief thinks they — in particular – shouldn’t.
“The underlying issue is, it’s a health concern, more of a health concern than a true public safety concern,” he said.
If anyone should be handling health issues, Kilcullen said, it should be the Department of Health. After all, the police don’t go around doing restaurant inspections — public health inspectors do. Also, he said it is public health officials, not police, getting people to wear masks in airports in New York.
In the middle of all this, it struck me that Kilcullen’s stance was roughly the position at the heart of the “Defund the Police” movement — that some jobs are jobs for the police, but others are not and police shouldn’t be called for them.
Recovery
By all accounts, Mayor David Allaire is on the mend.
Allaire had surgery for esophageal cancer last month at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. A number of city officials reported this week that he is recovering steadily.
“He says he’s kind of bored,” Alderwoman Sharon Davis said. “He tries to go out half an hour every day.”
Acting Mayor Matt Whitcomb said he does not know exactly when the mayor will return to work — letting Whitcomb get back to his day job full time — but everything sounds positive.
“He’s getting up,” Whitcomb said. “He’s getting around on a daily basis, moving around.”
Calendar
The Police Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Monday.
The Planning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the sign ordinance and interim zoning bylaws.
