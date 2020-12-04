I cannot say for certain I have never sat through a budget meeting as short as the one the Public Safety Committee held Monday, but it would shock me if I have.
They were done in a half hour, which is short for any budget meeting, but doubly so for Public Safety, where at least one alderman always seems to find something to quibble about in either the police or fire department. There were no quibbles this year, and nobody even put up a fight to keep funding the police department staffing.
The latter probably shouldn’t come as a surprise — one wonders how long the department could justify funding a staffing level they cannot seem to reach.
Thus far, the staffing cuts have been framed as temporary. One also wonders, though, whether future boards will decide that if we lived with fewer than 40 police officers for so long, would we need to staff up to that level once enough viable candidates become available? Time, I suppose, will tell.
While none of the other budget meetings this week were nearly as rapid as the one on Monday, this has so far been absolutely the least-contentious budget season in the decade I have spent covering City Hall. Very little is being queried and absolutely nothing, so far, has been fought over. The closest to a dispute was a tense exchange that followed Alderman Sam Gorruso questioning the cost of Human Resource Director Jody Breault’s health care premium, asking whether she had made any attempt to negotiate it down with the insurance company. Breault said she had, and that it was inappropriate to discuss a specific individual’s plan that way.
Election season looms
While we have a mayoral race in the offing, at this moment we don’t appear to have anyone running for city assessor.
Barry Keefe’s impending retirement has been common knowledge around town for some time, but this week was the first time I’d heard it referred to in a public meeting. I spent a good chunk of this week shaking trees, and not a single candidate for the position fell out.
Mayor David Allaire said there were no plans to try to recruit any candidates, either.
“There was a discussion about that earlier this year with the city assessor,” Allaire said. “He thought it would be best, rather than have someone recruited and in line, let the voters decide and have it be a wide-open election. I couldn’t really argue with that. There is some concern if no one steps up, but I have confidence there will be candidates.”
Kam Johnston, of course, has run for city assessor in every cycle for the last few years — frequently with concurrent runs for mayor and alderman. I sent him an inquiry via email Friday, but have not heard back as of this writing.
Technical difficulties
The audio at this week’s committee meetings was the worst it’s been since the pandemic.
Between echoes, distortions, snippets of unrelated conversation and what I think were a variety of animal noises rendered mechanical-sounding, I struggled to follow conversations at several points.
I know it wasn’t just me because early in the Public Safety meeting, Alderwoman Sharon Davis commented on how hard it was to understand the mayor. Police Chief Brian Kilcullen’s comments during that meeting were repeatedly punctuated by sounds I couldn’t even begin to identify.
It is what it is, and I’ll just add this to the list of reasons why that vaccine can’t get here fast enough.
Calendar
The Board of Aldermen will meet at 7 p.m. Monday with a packed agenda that includes a grants to study reconfiguring Center Street, the design of Combination and Piedmont ponds, confirmation of William Lovett as fire chief and a series of executive sessions, including one on the sale of city property.
Tuesday, the Finance Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the budgets for the treasurer’s office and the downtown parking deck.
