Lately, I’ve been writing about William Notte as the manager of Phoenix Books more than as the Houe representative of Rutland District 5-4.
First, it was a plea to the city not to close Center Street. This week, it’s a plea to the governor to require masks in retail establishments.
“My store is still working on getting as many safety measures in place as possible, and we plan on reopening our doors to walk-in customers on May 26,” he wrote. “When we do open, I am requiring everyone entering the store to wear a mask. This requirement is for the safety of my staff, of my customers and is in the best interest of my community.”
Notte wrote that while he was just fine with enforcing the rule personally, it was more than he wanted to ask of his staff when he’s not around.
Notte went on to describe being out grocery shopping and seeing people not wearing masks despite repeated messages over the store’s PA system saying they were a requirement.
I have to say, I have noticed this, too. I also noted mask compliance being somewhat less than universal at the farmers’ market over the weekend — one of the vendors was even going mask-less. I’ve been wondering why there haven’t been more visible efforts at enforcement. A bar in New York City once refused to let me in because I was wearing a baseball cap, so you’d think a store could enforce masking rules. For Notte, it’s a question of burdens. He pointed to the numerous accounts of workers being attacked for trying to get patrons to wear masks, from a security guard at a Family Dollar in Michigan to a cook at a Colorado Waffle House.
“When the requirement to wear a mask originates with my store and not a state mandate, that lessens its authority and, unfortunately turns it into a personal disagreement between my staff and any individual who refuses to wear one,” Notte wrote. “This will diminish compliance with an important effort to continue to curb the spread of COVID and unnecessarily direct personal ire toward my staff.”
The responsibility, Notte wrote, should rest with the governor’s office.
“Retail workers throughout the state should not be forced to fight this battle for you,” he wrote.
Act Locally?
The governor has said municipalities can adopt mandates on masks if they see fit and a number — Burlington and Brattleboro among them — have done so. Barre is also considering. I have yet to find any political will to do so here. In a couple different conversations, Mayor David Allaire said he is generally happy with the level of voluntary compliance and that he has reservations about enforcing a mandate. I put the question to Board of Aldermen President Matthew Whitcomb this week and got a similar answer.
“That’s a challenge,” Whitcomb said. “I would certainly, on a personal level, encourage people to wear masks.”
Whitcomb said that while masks seemed readily available, be worried about punishing someone who had forgotten their mask before going out or in similar circumstances.
“I just wonder if we’d create an undo burden,” he said. “I think we need to think about, if we mandate, how do we make it exceptionally easy for people to adhere to.”
Calendar
City Hall is closed for the holiday Monday — although it’s closed to the public every day right now, so I’m not sure how big a difference that makes to most of you.
Let’s be careful out there.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.