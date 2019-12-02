BARRE — There will be a public informational session on eastern coyotes later this month.
This will be the second session the Fish and Wildlife Department has hosted since October. The upcoming one will be Dec. 17 at the Barre Fish and Game Club, on Gun Club Road, at 6:30 p.m. Furbearer Project Leader Kimberly Royar and Wildlife Ecologist Dr. David Person will be there.
“Eastern coyotes first appeared in Vermont in the 1940s after breeding with Eastern wolves in Canada,” said Mark Scott, director of wildlife for the department. “They are larger than their western cousins, and they are adaptable opportunists, living in areas that are well-settled by humans as well as in remote wild areas.”
