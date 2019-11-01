Route 7 near Sugarwood Hill Road was shut down for about 45 minutes Friday after a car went off the road and hit a utility pole.
Vermont State Police Corporal James Gamble said in a phone interview that at approximated 3 p.m. a 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier driven by Tim Beauregard, 56, of Brandon, was heading north on Route 7 when it left the roadway and snapped a utility pole off at its base. Gamble said Beauregard wasn’t injured and was the only person in the vehicle.
There were no witnesses to the crash and it’s not clear what caused Beauregard to leave the road. Gamble said Beauregard told him it felt like the vehicle pulled to the right. Gamble said Beauregard doesn’t have a cell phone, ruling that out as a cause. He said the investigation remained open as of Friday.
Vermont State Police, Rutland Town Police, Rutland Town Fire Department, Regional Ambulance, Green Mountain Power, and a game warden from Fish and Wildlife Department were involved at the scene.
