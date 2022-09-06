The Department of Public Safety said its personnel and others responded to a crash on Route 103 Tuesday. All lanes were closed from the Route 7 intersection to Route 140 intersection in Wallingford. Motorists were advised to seek alternate routes. The notice went out at approximately 1:30 p.m.
Update: At approximately 4:50 p.m., one lane had been reopened to traffic between Route 7 in Clarendon and Route 140 in Wallingford, according to DPS reports.
No further details were available at press time.
Hopefully the driver is safe
