WALLINGFORD — According to the town’s Facebook page, at 3 p.m. Tuesday the southbound lane of Route 7 was closed because of a truck carrying a mobile home going off the road. The incident occurred in the area north of Dugway Road, south of the Barn at White Rocks. The removal of debris was expected to last several hours.
The Rutland County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene. A dispatcher at the department said no information was available Tuesday, but more might be available later.
